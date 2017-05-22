MOD Pizza, Ulta Beauty opening this week in Richland

Tri-Cities’ newest pizzeria and a second Ulta Beauty store will open this week in Richland.

MOD Pizza begins serving up its thin crust pies beginning at noon May 26.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant’s Italian street-style pizzas are made on demand. The restaurant features an outdoor patio.

Salads, beer and wine also will be available at the sit-down restaurant.

All the pizza sales from opening day will be donated to Community Action Connections, a nonprofit that serves Benton and Franklin counties by providing pathways out of poverty.

The first 52 people through the door get free pizza. MOD Pizza also plans other giveaways.

MOD Pizza has 220 locations across 20 states, along with five locations in the United Kingdom.

Company officials said they want to open more locations in the Tri-Cities but they do not have leases signed yet.

“We are actively seeking opportunities in the Tri-Cities area,” said Charlotte Wayte, MOD Pizza spokeswoman.

The Seattle-based restaurant chain is between Bob’s Burgers & Brew and Les Schwab Tire Center off Duportail Street.

Across the parking lot, Ulta Beauty also will be celebrating its opening day with giveaways through May 28.

Doors open at 10 a.m. May 26.

The new 10,000-square-foot store will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands as well as a full-serve salon.

The first 100 shoppers each day through May 28 will win exclusive beauty giveaways. Free makeovers also will be given all weekend long.

Nationwide, the company operates 974 retail stores across 48 states and the District of Columbia.

The restaurant and national cosmetic retailer are the newest additions to the Vintner Square development near Target off Queensgate Drive in Richland.