Prosser Economic Development Association’s annual meeting is June 7

Prosser Economic Development Association’s annual meeting on June 7 will focus on “Why Benton County is a Great Place to Live and Work.”

Featured speakers include Randy Taylor, mayor of Prosser; Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg; and Sheriff Jerry Hatcher of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The free event is at 5:30 p.m. June 7 in the Vineyard Pavilion at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser.

Light appetizers and beverages will be served. For more information contact the Prosser Economic Development Association at 509-786-3600 or info@prosser.org.