Love’s Travel Stop opens in Prosser

Drivers passing Prosser on Interstate 82 have a new place to buy fuel, meals, snacks and more as Love’s Travel Stop opened for business May 25.

The new $11 million travel stop, located at Interstate 82 and Gap Road at exit 80, adds about 80 jobs to Benton County.

“Prosser is an ideal location for Love’s,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s in a statement. “It’s in the middle of Washington State’s wine country, which attracts tourists from all over the region. We look forward to serving members of the Prosser community and leisure travelers and providing them with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for.”

The 11,000-square-foot facility features a Carl’s Jr. restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift items, 16 fuel pumps and more. It offers a Love’s Truck Tire Care center, seven diesel fuel pumps, seven showers and 66 truck-parking spaces for professional truck drivers.

Love’s other locations in Washington include Ellensburg, Napavine, Ritzville and Tacoma. Nationwide, Love’s operates more than 420 locations in 40 states.

A 75-room Holiday Inn Express, valued at $7 million, owned and operated by Love’s Travel Stops is scheduled to open adjacent to the travel stop later this summer.

Founded in 1964, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.