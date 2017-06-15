R.E. Powell expands in Tri-Cities, buys $4.45M building in Richland

R.E. Powell, a distributor of fuels and lubricants, has expanded its presence in the Tri-Cities by buying a three-story office building in Richland.

In late April 2017, the company bought a 46,800-square-foot building for $4.45 million at 1060 Jadwin Ave. The Grandview-based company had been leasing the building since fall 2016 after outgrowing its facility at 151 Commercial Ave. in Pasco.

“We’ve been expanding the office space over there to accommodate our Tri-Cities team members, but we realized we’d need to invest in office space to meet those needs,” said Tony Christensen, who joined the business in 2001 and now serves as president and chief operating officer. “We have 40 team members in Grandview, and about 10 who were working out of the Pasco office. We’ve moved some of those people out of Pasco and some of our team members in Grandview have relocated to Jadwin. Today we have about 20 team members working out of the Jadwin office.”

Christensen Inc. is the parent company of several businesses focused primarily on the distribution of fuel, lubricants and propane, including R.E. Powell Distributing, SeaPort Petroleum in Seattle and Don Thomas Petroleum in Portland. The company also owns Mid Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Grandview.

R.E. Powell is the largest distributor of Chevron fuels in the Northwest and the largest distributor of Shell lubricant, supplying businesses all over Washington, northern and eastern Oregon, and the Idaho panhandle. Along with providing a vast number of convenience stores with fuel, the company supplies farms and transportation companies.

In 2012 the Puget Sound Business Journal named R.E. Powell one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Washington (ranked by percentage of revenue growth from 2009 to 2011). Its 2009 revenue reached $305 million, and two years later the company reported $507 million—a 66 percent growth. And in 2014, the company was named the 12th largest privately held company in the state.

“We’ve been having consistent double-digit growth on an annual basis,” said Christensen, who noted that the investment in Richland property is reflective of that spike. “We felt it was a good investment to make for the company. We wanted to have the flexibility to have space to grow.”

The Grandview location at 501 E. Wine Country Road houses the company’s distribution facility and logistics teams, which include truck scheduling and dispatching. Over the years, R.E. Powell has had to add a modular building as the number of employees and clients expanded, and it has had to utilize office space at the company’s car dealership.