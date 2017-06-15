Richland’s Rue21 store set to close at end of June

The Richland Rue21 store at 2741 Queensgate Drive across the parking lot from Target near McDonald’s is scheduled to close June 25.

The store is among 400 underperforming stores in the Pittsburgh-based company’s 1,179 store fleet. The closures aim to help the company streamline operations, better align the size of its footprint with market realities and focus on its high performing stores, according to a company news release.

Rue21 also said it may evaluate additional closures as it continues to manage its real estate lease portfolio.

The teen specialty apparel retailer announced in May that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The stores at the Colonnade Shopping Center at 6807 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick and on Highway 395 in Hermiston aren’t scheduled to be closed.

Rue21 also offers online sales at rue21.com.

The company has stores in 48 states, according to its website.