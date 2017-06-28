Kennewick and Richland are among the five Washington cities ranked among the best places in the West to live on six-figure salary, according to MagnifyMoney’s Best and Worst Cities To Live on a Six-Figure Income Report.

The five metro areas in the state making the list were: No. 4, Yakima, No. 5, Spokane, No. 7, Wenatchee, No. 8 ,Longview and No. 9, Kennewick-Richland.

MagnifyMoney analyzed 381 major metros across the U.S. to see where a family earning $100,000 can live most – and least – comfortably. The analysis found that – after factoring in basic budget items like taxes, housing and transportation – six-figure families can easily struggle to make ends meet.

Here are key findings:

In 11 out of 381 metro areas analyzed, households earning six figures would spend more than 90 percent of their total take-home pay on basic monthly expenses. The average across all 381 metros is 75 percent of take-home pay spent on monthly expenses.

In 71 out of 381 metro areas, households earning six figures are spending more than 75 percent of their budget on basic monthly expenses.

Housing is a budget buster: In 64 out of 381 metros, six-figure households are spending more than one-quarter of their monthly income on housing. In 18 out of 381 metros, six-figure households are spending more than one-third on housing.

Child care isn’t cheap: Child care expenses consume 10 percent or more of household budgets in 42 percent of all metro areas (161 of 381).

The worst metro area for a family earning $100,000 is Washington, D.C., and neighboring cities Arlington and Alexandria, Va. After factoring in monthly expenses, these families would be $315 in the red. Stamford, Connecticut, San Jose, California, San Francisco, and the New York City area round out the five worst areas for affordability.

Read the full report here: www.magnifymoney.com/blog/featured/10-places-can-earn-six-figures-still-broke1352891854.