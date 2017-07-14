Iced, blended or hot: new coffeeshops ready to brew Tri-Citians’ favorites

Brianna Cervantes wanted to be a photographer when she was a little kid.

Then at the age of 15, she found coffee, and her life changed.

“I worked at Dutch Brothers for a year and a half,” she said. “I actually wanted to be a franchisee at Dutch Brothers. I tried three times.”

Cervantes, who also worked at the local Roasters Coffee, never got that franchise.

So at the age of 19, she started her own coffee shop, NorthWest Coffee, which opened up in early July at 2465 Stevens Center Place in north Richland amid a complex of office buildings near Mission Support Alliance, Washington River Protections Solutions and Bechtel National.

“I just have always loved coffee,” said Cervantes. “It’s a fun thing. You get to talk to people. I think it’s a way to get to know people. And that’s my goal: to make people connect.”

Tri-Citians love their coffee, judging from the burgeoning growth of the coffeehouse industry, which includes the opening of several more:

Dutch Brothers is building two new stores: 3918 West Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick and at 924 George Washington Way in Richland.

Wes Heyden is finishing his ninth Roasters Coffee at Clearwater and Highway 395 at 300 N. Ely St. in Kennewick. It celebrated its grand opening with drink specials on July 14. He’s opening his tenth location before the holidays in south Richland near Keene and Kennedy roads.

Starbucks recently opened at 2411 W. Court St. in Pasco, making it the 15th Starbucks store in the Tri-Cities and the second one in Pasco.

Barracuda Coffee Company also recently expanded to Kennewick with the opening of its second shop at 320 N. Kellogg St. last fall.