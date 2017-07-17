Business Updates — July 2017

NEW BUSINESSES

7 Salon.Spa.Sip. has opened at 4018 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite D in Kennewick. The salon offers haircuts and colors, lash services, microblading and more. Hours by appointment. Contact: 425-281-2717 or 509-521-2001, 7salonspasip.com, Facebook.

BlackWool has opened at 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 106 in Kennewick. The store sells men’s and women’s lifestyle fashion. Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: 509-820-3809, Facebook.

Candy Gallery has opened at 5 S. Dayton St. in Kennewick. The gallery will feature all types of art from painting and sculpture to photography and video. Hours: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment. Contact: 509-851-4221, Facebook.

Cummins Sales and Service has opened at 1708 E. James St. in Pasco. The business designs, manufactures, sells and services diesel engines. Hours: 8 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 800-666-2561, salesandservice.cummins.com, Facebook.

Die Empty CrossFit has opened at 3180 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. The gym offers fitness training using high intensity, varied movements. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Contact: 509-378-9379, dieemptycrossfit.com, Facebook.

Hempy Hands Massage has opened at 3030 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 240 in Kennewick. The clinic offers a variety of massages using therapeutic grade, CBD oil. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 509-539-1222, hempyhandsmassage.com, Facebook.

Lotus of the Moon has opened at 303 Casey Ave., Suite D in Richland. The store sells one-of-a-kind items and offers classes and services in spiritual/holistic growth and healing. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 509-940-7460, lotusofthemoon.com, Facebook.

Rustica Interior has opened at 428 E. Columbia Drive in Kennewick. The store sells vintage home décor and furniture. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Contact: Facebook.

Trindera Engineering has opened at 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite 200, #314 in Kennewick. The business offers electrical, controls and automation engineering and consulting. Contact: 509-205-4111, trindera.com, Facebook.

ADDITIONAL LOCATION

Mattress Firm has opened a new location at 2801 Queensgate Drive, Suite 2 in Richland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 509-392-8345, mattressfirm.com.

V Boutique & Salon has opened a second location at 5453 Ridgeline Drive, Suite 130 in Kennewick. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Contact: 509-396-9008, vboutiquesalon.com, Facebook.

MOVED

Grandridge Eye Clinic has moved its Kennewick clinic to 7131 W. Deschutes Ave., Suite 101 in Kennewick. Contact 509-736-0710, grandridgeeyeclinic.com, Facebook.

Russ Dean Family RV has moved to 9420 Sandifer Parkway in Pasco. Contact: 509-545-9500, russdeanrv.com, Facebook.

WinSome, Inc. has moved to 1201 Jadwin Ave., Suite 102 in Richland. Contact: 509-946-5755, winsomedesign.com, Facebook.

CLOSED

Old Towne Meats at 4201 Kennedy Road, Suite 9 in West Richland has closed.

Peoples Bank 8486 W. Gage Blvd., Suite C in Kennewick has closed.

Real Deals at 206 N. Benton St. in Kennewick has closed.

Rumor Lounge at 6515 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick has closed.