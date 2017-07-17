Gordon Estate Restaurant and Wine Bar closes its doors in Pasco

Financial challenges forced the closure of Gordon Estate Restaurant and Wine Bar in Pasco.

Its last day was July 15.

The restaurant and wine bar, located in the Broadmoor Park outlet mall on Outlet Drive, opened in April 2013.

“Unfortunately, in our current location the ‘new/walk-in business’ just wasn’t enough to keep the employees paid and the lights on (at least not at the same time),” said Stephen James Hartley, owner and general manager, in a Facebook post.

Restaurant’s gift cards will be honored at the winery for wine purchases, said Hartley, who started as a server, then a wine bar manager before taking over operations in January.

The venue started as a wine bar and then evolved into a restaurant, Hartley said. It offered regular live music.

Gordon Estate Winery at 671 Levey Road will continue operations in Pasco, said Vicki Gordon, founder and owner, in a post shared to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Your support has meant the world to us. The only thing that would make this even sadder is if I thought you wouldn’t visit us at the winery or attend future events out there. We will take some time to get our feet on the ground,” Gordon stated.

The family-owned winery is the oldest estate winery in the state, producing wines since 1983.