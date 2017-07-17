Networking — July 2017

WSU wine team honored at world conference

A team from Washington State University Tri-Cities, consisting of wine science postdoctoral researcher Caroline Merrell, associate professor of enology Jim Harbertson, and assistant professor of wine science Tom Collins took home top honors at the Worldwide Distilled Spirits Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The team was recognized for its research on a technique called hydrophobicity typically used to evaluate the characteristics of wine. The trio expanded the wine evaluation application to analyze distilled whiskey, tequila, rum, cognac and Armagnac. Its initial research shows the importance of barrel selection in making distilled spirits.

The trio hopes to acquire distillation equipment at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center to prepare, develop and analyze their own spirits.

Arts Center Task force elects board members

The Arts Center Task Force added two members to its board of directors: Kavita Patel-Stenoien and Denice Bruce.

Patel-Stenoien is a financial specialist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and is owner of Fast and Curryous, a food truck serving Eastern Washington. Bruce is a communicator at PNNL and has 30 years of experience in communication and public relations.

Returning board members include Steven Wiley, chair; Rick Walling, vice chair; Eva Baroni, treasurer; Reg Unterseher, secretary; Julie Wiley, fundraising chair; Justin Raffa, membership chair; John Veysey, planning committee chair; and trustees Jeff Brown, Jo Brodzinski, Kathryn Lang, John McDonald and Joel Rogo.

Rogo, Levy, Brodzinski and Boyce Burdick continue as representatives of the Task Force’s investment partners: Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mastersingers, Musical Theatre and Symphony.

Richland woman elected to Toastmasters District 9

Maria McDonald McNamar of Richland was recently elected as club growth director for District 9 of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

In her new role, McDonald McNamar will lead more than 750 members in 60 Toastmaster clubs across north Idaho, Eastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.

McDonald McNamar is a member of three Toastmaster clubs: Atomic City in Richland, My Time Our Time in Kennewick and the Faculty, a club that meets at various locations in District 9.

She holds the title of Dinstinguished Toastmaster, the highest educational and leadership award given by Toastmasters International.

Dohnalek elected fellow in American Vacuum Society

Zdenek Dohnalek, senior catalysis research scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been elected a fellow in the American Vacuum Society. He was recognized for his contributions toward understanding elementary steps of catalytic reactions on oxides.

Dohnalek focuses on enhancing reactions that enable renewable energy. He is an internationally renowned leader in the imaging of single molecule reactions. He earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Engineering in Prague and a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh.

The AVS rank of fellow recognizes members who have made sustained and outstanding scientific and technical research contributions. No more than one-half of one percent of members are elected to the rank each year.

Scouts Blue Mountain Council receive $163,000

The Boy Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council recently received a $163,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington.

The grant, to be paid over three years, will fund a new position dedicated to growing the Scouting program in the 12 counties of southeast Washington and northeast Oregon served by the council.

The trust provides grants to organizations seeking to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways.

Mustang Sign achieves master qualification

Mustang Sign Group has achieved G7 Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance, a nonprofit industry group dedicated to guiding print production best practices, specifications and standards. The application of the G7 method enables Mustang to reproduce a similar visual appearance across all printing types.

To achieve the designation, Mustang Sign Group had to complete training, examination and qualification of its print production processes. The Kennewick-based company, owned by Will and Lauran Wang, specializes in sign and print solutions for small businesses.

White Bluffs Brewing’s NOG earns gold medal

White Bluffs Brewing of Richland won a gold medal in the American-style India pale ales category in the 2017 Washington Beer Awards for its Nectar of the Gods IPA, or NOG, as it is known to brewery regulars.

The IPA category is the most heavily entered category in the competition; there were118 IPA entries this year.

All beers submitted to the competition must have been both brewed and made commercially available in the state of Washington. Entries were evaluated in a blind format using the Brewers Association style guidelines. Visit wabeerawards.com for more information about the competition.

White Bluffs Brewing was founded in 2010 and focuses on IPAs, French farmhouse ales, and German style ales and lagers.

Desert Canyon Mortgage expands

Jim and Lisa Pogue, owners of Desert Canyon Mortgage, have expanded into the Vancouver market.

Jim Pogue is focusing on daily operations of both locations, monitoring the Vancouver, Washington, branch from the Kennewick office.

Lisa Pogue continues to serve the Tri-City community as a loan originator, and splits her time between the two branches.

Loan originators Joshua McKenzie, James Atwood, Jamie Nettles, Jamie Dunn and Brittney Pogue focus on the Tri-City area, and James Sands spends time in both markets.

Atwood is preparing for the role of managing staff and loan production.

Prosser freelancer lands book deal

Jessica Hoefer of Prosser, a freelance writer for the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times, was signed in 2016 by Diversion Books, a New York-based publisher for her young adult genre thriller, “Body Parts.” Hoefer writes under the pen name Jessica Kapp.

Diversion Books purchased world rights for “Body Parts,” including foreign, film and audio. Audio rights were sold earlier this year to Audible in an undisclosed deal. The audiobook will release in conjunction with the paperback and Kindle editions on Aug.15.

To celebrate the release, Barnes and Noble Columbia Center will host a public launch party from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Jeremy’s Public House, 1232 Wine Country Road in Prosser. At the event the author will sign books and read an excerpt of “Body Parts,” which was recently named a top pick by RT Book Reviews.

This fall, Jessica will tour libraries throughout the Pacific Northwest, appear at the Barnes and Noble Columbia Center Teen Reading festival in September, as well as visit area high schools to promote reading and writing.

Visit jessicakapp.com for more information.

Kennewick mayor pro tem elected AWC vice president

Don Britain, Kennewick mayor pro tem, has been elected vice president of the Association of Washington Cities.

In his new role, Britain will serve on the association’s executive committee and is in line to become president.

Britain has served on the AWC board since 2014. He was elected to the Kennewick City Council in 2009 and reelected in 2013.

AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities before the state legislature, executive branch and with regulatory agencies.

CBC receives four-year Gates Foundation grant

Columbia Basin College was identified by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and intermediary partners as a leader in transformation change for student success and has been chosen to join the Frontier Set, a competitive program that includes 31 colleges, universities and state systems.

As a member of Frontier Set, the Pasco college received a four-year grant worth $630,000 to support its Guided Pathways initiative, which helps guide students to a four-year college or directly to a career.

Baker Boyer names interim CIO

Baker Boyer recently announced that TJ Middlesworth, chief investment officer, will leave in August for a time before settling in Hood River, Ore., to be closer to family. He has been CIO for two years and a member of the investments team since 2011.

John Cunnison, who has been with Baker Boyer for more than 10 years, will assume leadership of Baker Boyer’s investments team and serve as interim CIO.

Riesenweber recognized as top financial advisor

Matthew Riesenweber, independent LPL financial advisor at Cornerstone Wealth Strategies in Kennewick, has been named as a top LPL financial advisor and named to the Chairman’s Council for LPL, an award presented to less than two percent of the firm’s 14,000 advisors nationwide, ranked by overall production.

Riesenweber has been providing financial services to Tri-City area clients for 14 years.

LPL Financial LLC provides resources, tools and technology to support advisors in the delivery of objective financial advice. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Clare named to AIOPIA best in Washington list

Andrea J. Clare has been named to the 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction list by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.

Attorneys selected to the list must pass a selection process based on client and peer nominations, research and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation.

This is the second year in a row Clare has earned the client satisfaction honor from AIOPIA.

Banner Bank employees receive best award

Five local Banner Bank employees received Banner Bank’s “best awards,” which represents the company’s highest level of recognition.

The following were recognized by the executive leadership team for surpassing their individual professional goals in 2016 and providing exceptional customer service to clients: Lovonna Kane, assistant vice president, operational development group manager; Ruben Garcia, loan officer, residential lending; Shaun Gordon, vice president, commercial relationship manager; Shawna Stilwell, vice president, training specialist; and Thomas Bright, loan officer, residential lending.

Fewer than four percent of Banner employees received this annual award.

Numerica Credit Union adds staff member, promotes two

Numerica Credit Union recently promoted Leo Martinez Jr. to branch manager at its Southridge branch, located at 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd. in Kennewick. Martinez has managed teams for 12 years, with six of those being in the financial industry. He was most recently manager at Numerica’s Kennewick branch.

Neilan McPartland was recently promoted to branch manager at the credit union’s new location at 8551 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick. He has more than eight years of financial experience, with four of those being with Numerica. Most recently, he was branch manager at Numerica’s Richland branch.

Sarah Whaley recently joined Numerica as an external recruiter. Whaley has more than seven years of talent acquisition experience. She has a liberal arts degree in ethnic studies from Washington State University.

Numerica Credit Union has more than 130,000 members throughout central and Eastern Washington and northern Idaho, and $1.8 billion in assets.

Gesa honored for its use of security technology

Gesa Credit Union was recently recognized by Retail Banker International for its innovative use of technology.

Gesa won Retail Banking Security Innovation of the Year for pioneering the use of biometrics in its branches with Verifast: Palm Authentication from Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology solutions.

Verifast is a fast and secure authentication solution based on near-infrared scanning of an individual’s palm vein patterns. Use of the technology reduced time to authenticate a member in the branch by 93 percent, increasing security and improving customer service.

On a one-to-five-point scale with five being the best, 99.9 percent of Gesa members using the technology rated it a five on both the registration process and use.

Gesa has been serving the Tri-City community since 1953. It has $1.8 billion in assets and 150,000 members.

Wang invited to engineering symposium

Nora Wang, energy efficiency researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been invited to participate in the annual U.S. Frontiers of Engineering symposium. Early career engineers age 30 to 45 gather at the symposium to discuss cutting-edge research in fields other than their own, facilitating information sharing and collaboration.

Wang focuses on technologies and strategies for building energy efficiency and sustainability. She earned three degrees in architecture, a bachelor’s degree from Tianjin University in China, a master’s degree from the National University of Singapore, and a doctorate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Wang was one of 82 researchers nationwide invited to the symposium.

Rotary gives scholarships, tools, equipment awards

Columbia Center Rotary Club recently awarded $2,000 awards to nine high school graduates: Lauren Beck, Teresa Brockmier, Kelly Brown, Travis Crockett, Timothy Estefanos, Jacob Gesh, Emily McLaughlin, Valentina Qaso and Thomas Riker; two $1,500 continuing education awards to 2016-17 recipients Makenna Behrens and Allie Stites; and two financial awards to students to use for tools and/or equipment required to pursue a job, apprenticeship program or further their education: Hirving Gonzales and Omar Romero.

Rotary International brings together a global network of 1.2 million volunteer members in 34,000 Rotary clubs dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges, including the eradication of polio.

McCarthy earns Eagle Scout award

Nathaniel McCarthy, son of David and Betsy McCarthy of Kennewick, recently received Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor—the Eagle Scout award.

To achieve the rank, Nathaniel earned 21 merit badges and showed leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project. For his project, he oversaw building and implementation of a community garden for local refugees at Kennewick Christian Church.

Nathaniel attends Southridge High School where he is active in tennis. He is involved in his church’s youth group, praise team and regional youth commission. He plans to pursue a teaching degree.

The rank of Eagle is earned by less than four percent of all youth who join Boy Scouts of America.

In 2016, 114 boys in the Blue Mountain Council earned the award, providing more than 14,230 service hours.

Bauder earns engineer license with environmental endorsement

Lilyann Bauder, environmental engineer with Washington State Department of Ecology’s Nuclear Waste program, has earned her license as a professional engineer endorsed in environmental engineering by the Washington State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

Licensure is earned by completing a college degree, having work experience under a professional engineer and passing two intensive competency exams.

Bauder is responsible for engineering review and permit writing for air, water and dangerous waste permits.

Rasmussen, Farnworth join United Way

United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties has added two campaign managers who are responsible for planning, coordinating and directing fund-raising efforts related to workplace campaign management: Christy Rasmussen and Heather Farnworth.

Rasmussen has served on numerous nonprofit boards and is a member of Sunrise Rotary. She has a bachelor of science degree from Central Washington University, a bachelor of arts degree from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Heritage University.

Farnworth has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Washington State University and experience in nonprofit fundraising and event planning.

Port of Pasco announces staff changes

The Port of Pasco recently announced numerous staff changes.

Linda O’Brien, previous director of finance and administration and 27-year port employee, and Ron Foraker, previous director of airports and 40-year port employee, both retired May 31.

Replacing Foraker is Buck Taft, who joined the port in 2011 as deputy director of airports. In that role, Taft oversaw the $43 million terminal expansion project and managed all airport operations. He has more than 16 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Don Faley is the new deputy director of airports. He moved to Pasco from Dayton, Ohio. Faley has more than 23 years of airport operations experience.

Donna Watts is the port’s new director of finance/auditor. She was previously the treasurer/auditor at the Port of Walla Walla. She is a certified public accountant and has a master’s degree in accounting and finance.

Srisuthipornsakul joins Trios Medical Group

Charisao Srisuthipornsakul, family nurse practitioner, has joined Trios Medical Group’s Urgent Care Center Columbia Center at 7201 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.

Srisuthipornsakul has worked in the nursing field since 2007. She received a master of science in nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Trios Health is the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

Estes-Cross named Leadership Tri-Cities Alumnus of the Year

Emily Estes-Cross, economic development director with the city of Kennewick, was named alumnus of the year at Leadership Tri-Cities’ graduation ceremony June 14 at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

Class XXII’s 23 graduates shared results of their community project—a facility renovation for Pasco therapeutic service provider TROT—at the event, and Estes-Cross was recognized for her role in helping the city remove barriers to facilitate recruitment of new businesses to the Tri-Cities.

Nearly 490 people have graduated from Leadership Tri-Cities since its inception in 1994. The nine-month program provides a forum to examine and dialogue about issues facing the local community, state and Pacific Northwest. It includes 10 sessions focusing on various sectors and industries shaping the region.

Nine teachers receive $200 mini grants

The Benton Franklin School Retirees Association recently provided $1,800 in mini grants to Kennewick School District staff.

Nine grants of $200 each went to the following teachers: Mat Adelmund, Tri-Tech Skills Center; Danielle Belliston, Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center; Stephanie Brooks, Lincoln Elementary; Wanda Cadwallader, Legacy High School; Michelle Johnson, Legacy High School; Ron Pasma, Desert Hills Middle School; Janice Sola, Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center; Antonio Vegas, Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center; and Dan White, Kennewick High School.

Energy Northwest honored for hiring veterans

Energy Northwest was recently recognized by WorkSource Columbia Basin for its proven track record of hiring military veterans.

Of Energy Northwest’s 1,089 employees, 300 are veterans and 35 percent of the company’s new hires in 2016 were veterans.

A Washington state law allows employers to give preference to veterans and widows or widowers of veterans without violating anti-discrimination laws.