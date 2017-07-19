Kennewick wood-fire pizza restaurant closes

Fire & Brimstone Wood-fired Eatery in Kennewick has closed.

Owners Jessie and Jennifer Verduzco announced the closure to staff and on the restaurant’s Facebook page this week.

The restaurant, known for its wood-fired pizzas, was located across the parking lot from Lowe’s off Columbia Center Boulevard.

“While keeping the specific details of the abrupt closure private, we can merely share that the end of this beautiful endeavor was something that was entirely unseen at this time,” the Verduzcos wrote on their page.

The couple apologized to its employees for the sudden notice and financial constraints the closure placed on their families.

“We are reeling ourselves. But, please…know, how incredibly sorry we are. Thank you for your service,” they wrote.