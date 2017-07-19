The Tri-City Association of Realtors is participating in the Washington Association of Realtors’ fourth annual statewide open house event July 22-23.

The weekend is meant to be a “fun, time-saving opportunity to pick your neighborhoods and experience several homes a day. It’s a no pressure way to see what is out there and what you like,” according to a news release.

Most participating homes will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each home will be marked with a blue balloon with a “R” for Realtor. Realtors will be at each home to welcome visitors and answer questions.

For more information, visit www.TCARonline.com or call 509-783-2184.