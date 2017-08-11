Columbia Label owner, Steve Hall, stands next to a new $1 million digital press inside his Benton City company. A second machine, the 2018 Digicon finishing press, will arrive in January. The business provides labels for more than 75 wineries, including Tagaris and Badger Mountain Vineyards, as well as specialty food clients.

Columbia Label expands to better serve Northwest wine industry

Columbia Label recently installed its first of two $1 million dollar machines to help better meet the needs of Northwest wineries.

The company provides labels for more than 75 wineries, including Tagaris and Badger Mountain Vineyards, as well as specialty food clients.

Its new Indigo WS6800 Digital Press is the top digital wine label printer available to own, said Steve Hall, owner of Columbia Label. The second machine, a finishing press known as the ABG Digicon 3, will be installed in January.

“It’s one of the most sophisticated machines Hewlett-Packard has built for the West Coast wine industry,” he said.

Unlike other big-city labeling companies with skyscraper views, Columbia Label is in the heart of Eastern Washington’s wine region at 1580 Dale Ave. in Benton City. Its proximity to American Viticulture Areas such as Red Mountain, Horse Heaven Hills and Rattlesnake Hills make it easy for Hall’s sales team to meet with clients face-to-face.

“Some wineries are currently getting labels made 200 to 900 miles away in Seattle or the Napa area,” said Hall, who said using a company so far away means owners have to wait for a label to be mailed to see the final product. “I can’t imagine the trouble between mailing a label and seeing a label.”

Columbia Label isn’t new to the industry. Hall said his company has been making wine labels for about a decade, first with digital roll label machinery and eventually a digital wine label press.

Jessica Hoefer

Jessica Hoefer

Jessica Hoefer is a freelance writer based in Prosser and a contributor to numerous print and online publications. When she’s not working on a news story, she can be found on the soccer field, at her local library or holed up in her office working on her next Young Adult novel.

