Finley pot shop moving to larger space

The legal marijuana business is booming for Finley-based Green2Go.

The retail shop soon will move to a larger space where it can accommodate more cash registers and more customers.

Green2Go obtained a $78,200 building permit for a commercial remodel of the property at 214307 E. Highway 397. Owner Steve Lee said the property is an old truck stop across the street from Green2Go’s current shop and will provide the retailer with more square footage and a better layout for its operation.

“We have outgrown our current building,” he said.

Green2Go is leasing the truck stop building and performing a complete remodel to transform it into a marijuana retail shop.

The new space will allow Green2Go to add five more cash registers, doubling its current capacity, and 15 employees. The employees will primarily be bud tenders at a wage of $15 per hour plus tips and benefits, Lee said. The business also plans to hire one or two managers to work in the new location.

The remodel also includes installing more cameras, additional security and new lighting.

“When it gets opened, it will be a world-class, super safe, well-lit, comfortable weed store,” Lee said.

Green2Go’s business has been steadily increasing, with monthly sales of $215,198 reported in June 2016 growing to $1.16 million by July 2017, according to data from the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board.

The retail shop ranked third in Washington state for marijuana sales in July — a spot it’s held since February.

Lee hopes that the move, additional cash registers and more employees will allow for even further growth.

“Hopefully, the new building will help us get past the gap and get us to No. 2,” he said.

He said remodels and the addition of cash registers in the current shop have resulted in spikes in sales and led to the business’ growth.

“Directly the roadblock to doing more business is not enough cash register space,” he said.

Green2Go had planned to move into the new space in June, but the remodel has fallen behind schedule.

Lee said the target for a move is now sometime in August, with a grand opening event planned in September.