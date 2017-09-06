Poor air quality postpones Kennewick Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Unhealthy air conditions have pushed back the eighth annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s until Oct. 15.

The walk had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 in Columbia Park in Kennewick.

The three-mile walk is one of 16 walks throughout Washington and northern Idaho. It starts at the band shell.

The national nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association expects to raise $2 million, up from $1.7 million raised last year, at the series of Northwest walks. Last year, the Tri-City walk raised $118,000.

Those who plan to register the day of the October event should arrive at 12:30 p.m. A short ceremony begins at 1:45 p.m. The walk kicks off at 2 p.m.

More information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can be found at http://act.alz.org/ or by calling 509-456-0456, ext. 8311.