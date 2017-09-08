Trios Health is reaching into its emergency supplies to provide free N-95 masks to the community because of the continued poor air quality.

The mask will be distributed beginning at 1 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 8.

While supplies last, community members may pick up one mask per person at these Trios Health locations:

Trios Women’s & Children’s Hospital, lobby. (Open 24 hours daily), 900 S Auburn St, Kennewick.

Trios Southridge Hospital, lobby and emergency room. (Open 24 hours daily), 3810 Plaza Way, Kennewick.

Trios Urgent Care Center, Columbia Center (Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily), 7201 W Grandridge Blvd, Suite 100, Kennewick.

No exceptions to the one mask per person rule.