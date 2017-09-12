Michigan provost selected as CBC’s new president

The Columbia Basin College Board of Trustees has selected Rebekah Woods of Jackson, Michigan, as the new president of Columbia Basin College.

Woods becomes the first woman and the sixth president in the 62-year history of the Pasco college. She begins her duties in November.

Woods has served as the provost at Jackson College in Jackson, Michigan, since 2012. The community college serves 7,500 students each year with a budget of $44 million.

Her recent positions include executive dean of instruction, dean of instruction of arts and sciences, and special assistant to the president, all at Jackson College. She also was dean for student and academic support and strategic enrollment management at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Michigan.

She earned a doctorate in organizational leadership from Regent University School of Business & Leadership in Virginia Beach; a juris doctor at Regent University School of Law; and a bachelor’s in psychology at Albion College in Albion, Michigan.

Woods was among three finalists for the positions. The others were Barbara Hanson, chancellor at Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe, Louisiana; and Rebecca Williamson, interim vice president of instruction at Green River Community College in Auburn, Washington.