West Richland’s Double Canyon winery celebrates grand opening

Double Canyon celebrated the opening of its winery with wine tastings, tours of the new facility, a lunch menu featuring creations from a “Top Chef Masters” chef and live music.

West Richland Mayor Pro Tem Rich Buel read a proclamation declaring the new winery at 8060 Keene Road the city’s Business of the Day, as guests sipped wine and ate tapas of duck, squab, salmon, chicken and lamb created by Thierry Rautureau, who owns Loulay and Luc restaurants in Seattle.

The Cabernet Sauvignon-focused winery has the capacity to produce 50,000 cases in the 40,000-square-foot facility near Red Mountain.

Owned by the Crimson Wine Group of California, the winery is about an hour’s drive from its 90-acre vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills.

Will Beightol, the winery’s general manager, said the harsh winter pushed back construction but general contractor, Mountain States Construction Co. of Sunnyside, worked hard to complete the facility for this year’s harvest.

Pat DeLong, president and CEO of Crimson Wine Group, said the new winery positions the Double Canyon to take its “world-class Cabernet to the next level” because it will be made “in our own facility.”