More than 500 people participated in last year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Clover Island in Kennewick. This year’s event, which is Oct. 15, has moved to Columbia Park to accommodate the growing number of walkers. (Courtesy Leslie Woodfill of Alzheimer’s Association)

For Tri-City family, mission to find cure for Alzheimer’s is personal

Poland family supports fundraiser walk, awareness night at Ams hockey game

The Poland family is passionate about raising awareness and supporting efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

They also can be counted on to participate in two of the year’s biggest Tri-City fundraisers for the state’s Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s personal for them. The progressive disease took the life of the Poland family matriarch, Valerie Poland, in 2009.

That’s the year Walk to End Alzheimer’s began in Kennewick.

Poland died at age 59, nine years after she was diagnosed. Her mother also had the disease.

Poland participated for years in the Spokane walk. She died four months before the first Tri-Cities walk, which was dedicated to her.

Her family was instrumental in organizing that first walk closer to home.

Her daughter Melissa Poland-Knapik said her mom would appreciate the family’s continued efforts to raise awareness.

“She’d say keep fighting. This disease takes away their voice. If we can help one person. That’s our Poland family mission. That’s what we want to try to do,” Poland-Knapik said.

The Poland family owns and operates Ray Poland and Sons construction company in Kennewick.

Poland-Knapik and her family will join the Do Walkers team during the eighth annual walk on Oct. 15 at Columbia Park in Kennewick. It starts at the band shell. It had to be moved from Sept. 9 because of poor air quality in the region due to wildfire smoke.

The three-mile walk is one of 16 walks throughout Washington and northern Idaho.

The national nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association expects to raise $2 million, up from $1.7 million raised last year, at the series of Northwest walks. Last year, the Tri-City walk raised $118,000.

Kristina Lord

Kristina Lord

Kristina Lord has more than 21 years of journalism experience and has been editor of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times since July 2016. She spent more than 17 years at the Tri-City Herald and also worked at weekly newspapers in Prosser, Grandview and Yelm. She’s a longtime member of the Society of Professional Journalists’ William O. Douglas chapter and a board member of Warrior Sisterhood, a Tri-Cities Cancer Center support group. She and her husband have two young daughters and they live in West Richland.

