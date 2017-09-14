Heritage University tackles teacher shortage with accelerated programs

A shortage of certified teachers is making it difficult for school districts statewide to find qualified educators to fill open positions.

That’s according to a report from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction last fall. Heritage University in Toppenish is helping alleviate this shortage through two teacher education programs designed to put undergraduate and graduate students into K-12 classrooms throughout central Washington — quickly.

“The teacher shortage is no longer theoretical and in the future,” said Ric Pilgrim, assistant superintendent at Educational Service District 105. “It is here.”

Heritage University’s HU Residency and HU Accelerate programs dramatically change the way teachers are trained at the college level. In the traditional model, students complete several years of college coursework before getting a couple of months of hands-on learning as student teachers. In Heritage programs, students learn the art and science of teaching while teaching in a K-12 classroom.

Heritage’s campus in the Tri-Cities offers the accelerate and Theory to Practice master’s degree programs.

The campus is located at Columbia Basin College in Pasco where bachelor’s degree course offerings include accounting, criminal justice, K-8 education, psychology and social work.

Plenty of Mid-Columbia students are enrolled at the school: 153 students from Benton County and 70 students from Franklin County.

Of the 1,025 students currently enrolled at the university, 792 are undergraduates and 233 are graduate students. In the Tri-Cities, there are 119 undergraduate and 58 graduate students.

The fall session started Aug. 21.

Angel Rosales of Pasco graduated with an elementary education degree from Heritage in 2016. He got a job as dean of students at Ellen Ochoa Middle School in Pasco.

He said his coursework provided him with knowledge, theories, strategies and tools to be an effective educator.

“I have enjoyed putting these tools to practice during my co-teaching internship. Learned truths must become living truths. My experience co-teaching is by far my favorite Heritage experience,” the Pasco High grad said.

The residency got its start six years ago when Heritage and ESD 105 received a $9 million joint grant to develop a program to better prepare teachers for long-term success in the classroom. The university’s goal for the program was simple: to provide K-12 schools with quality student teachers quickly and with good results for the students in the classroom, while making the college students’ educational experience more real, meaningful and efficient than ever before.

The residency program is open to students at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Students are placed three to a classroom to teach alongside a certified core teacher. Graduate students who have previously earned degrees in areas other than education complete the program in three semesters and earn a master’s in teaching.

Undergraduate students who have completed their first two years of basic courses spend four semesters in the program and earn a bachelor’s of education in elementary education.

The program has been a resounding success from the start, according to Heritage officials. Graduates from the residency program are highly sought after because of their multiple years of hands-on classroom management training. Additionally, principals report residency graduates they hire are better prepared than their peers who earn their degrees traditionally, according to Heritage officials.

Spurred on by the success of the residency program, Heritage launched a second nontraditional teachers’ training program last fall. Like its predecessor, the accelerate program places prospective teachers into K-12 classrooms, where they train for their new profession. The difference is these students are employed by the school districts where they work as the teachers of record in the classrooms, while they are earning their degrees.