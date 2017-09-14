MSA women’s group provides networking, community service opportunities

By Stacey Denny

Anel Suarez credits a group of female colleagues for encouraging her to apply for a new position at Mission Support Alliance.

Suarez said members of MSA’s Synergy Network bolstered her confidence to seek the promotion.

“All of the women in the group were very supportive and encouraging. I’m not sure I would have applied if I didn’t have that,” she said.

Since forming in 2016, the Synergy Network has worked to promote MSA female professional development, create a conduit for advocacy, engage MSA women in community outreach, create internal employee engagement, develop networking opportunities and work with other Hanford site women’s groups.

There are currently 112 members in the Synergy group, the first women’s group at MSA. To join, members must be a female MSA employee and fill out a membership form. There are no other requirements or fees.

Though it’s a women’s networking group, all employees, male or female, may attend group activities.

The Synergy group’s planning committee meets every other week. There are informal social events every other month and quarterly professional development opportunities.

Suarez said there are often men in leadership roles attending the activities who are very supportive of the Synergy group.

Julie Lindstrom, MSA’s manager of staffing, diversity and development, said the idea for the Synergy Network came about after discussions with her staff about the specific challenges women have in the workplace and at home.

Lindstrom co-chairs the group with Ann Shattuck, director of environmental integration services.