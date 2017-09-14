Tri-City Americans’ Dakota Krebs holds an armful of teddy bears tossed onto the ice during the team’s annual teddy bear toss event. The hockey team donates the toys to local charities. This season marks the hockey team’s 30th year in the Tri-Cities. (Courtesy Doug Love)

by

Tri-City Americans celebrate 30th season by continuing to support charities

Team helped to raise more than $2M in donations over seven seasons

The Tri-City Americans are celebrating their 30th season with a home opener on Sept. 30 against the Everett Silvertips. For the team, the anniversary provides a chance to reflect on their history and how they’ve sown their roots in the Tri-Cities by giving back to the community that welcomed them three decades ago.

Amy Hubbard, vice president of sales and new business development for the Americans

“Being an Americans player means bringing the community together,” said Nolan Yaremko, a forward on the hockey team.

The team has done this through the years by working with local groups to raise money and toys for charities and through their community volunteer work.

The Ams have raised more than $75,500 for local Mid-Columbia charities in the 2016-17 season.

In all, the team helped generate more than $250,000 in donations in 2016-17 and nearly $2 million during the past seven seasons.

“The Ams have made quite an impact on the community for over 30 years,” said Amy Hubbard, vice president of sales and new business development for the Americans.

They’ve raised money for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, March of Dimes, Lymphoma & Leukemia Society, Alzheimer’s Association and more. The team has also collected more than 3,000 teddy bears for local children in their annual teddy bear toss game. Local charities receive the cuddly toys.

“When they ask for first goal, the audience will throw new or gently used teddy bears for local area children on the ice; it’s quite a sight to see,” said Kathleen Adams, community and game day coordinator for the team.

Every October, the team holds an Alzheimer’s Awareness Night, featuring a silent auction, T-shirt sales and benefit ticket sales to donate to the nonprofit.

Proceeds from T-shirt and ticket sales plus a silent auction have helped to raise more than $27,000 for the association since 2012.

In February, the team will hold its 12th annual Fred Meyer Breast Cancer Awareness Night, known as pink ice night, to benefit the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.

Elsie Puig

Elsie Puig

Elsie Puig is a freelance writer and web designer. She has a strong background in digital marketing communications, copywriting, and social media. Her passion is using web technology and strong messaging to help small businesses meet their goals. She is currently pursuing her online MA in Web Design and Online Communications from the University of Florida. She lives in Richland with her husband and two children.

