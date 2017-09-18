Vegas-themed show aims to get seniors singing, dancing at annual picnic

Seniors attending this year’s All Senior Picnic in Richland can expect to sing and sway along to popular songs from Bobby Darin, Wayne Newton, Frank Sinatra and Elvis.

“It’ll be danceable and enjoyable and memorable — whatever makes the crowd happy,” said David Cooley, front man for the Cooley Band, which will be performing at the annual event.

The Vegas-themed picnic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Howard Amon Park, behind the Richland Community Center at 500 Amon Park Drive.

Each year Kennewick, Richland and Pasco take turns hosting the event. Last year it was in Pasco.

The Cooley Band, based in Vancouver, Washington, performed at more than 350 shows last year. About 300 of those shows were at senior living residences.

Cooley said performing for seniors is important to him because his mother lives in a nursing home in Battle Ground, Washington. He performs there six to eight times a year.

“I’ve been hanging around in these kinds of places because of her and I started playing music and I started realizing how glorious it is and how much these people appreciated it.

“It just became more and more a part of my work. I began to realize more and more of these people really appreciate good music and a good presentation,” he said.

Cooley grew up in a musical family and has been performing since he was a kid and professionally for 30 years.

His work has taken him across the country and around world.

Cooley has recorded three albums, two with jazz standards and one with original songs.

“My most popular is, ‘Belly Up to the Bar of Love.’ It’s old-school blues style. People love that song and they sing along to it like they’ve known it their whole life,” he said.

Once Cooley began performing at senior facilities, he had to learn more songs. “I had to go way back before my time. I used to do ’50s and ’60s rock music way back when. With these senior shows, I had to go way back to the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s. The music is really delightful. I like singing and performing it,” he said.

One of his most requested songs is, “I Left my Heart in San Francisco.”

Seniors also love singing along to Sinatra’s “It Had to be You,” he said.

“I encourage people to sing. Some sing along and some sit there with their eyes closed,” he said.

Seniors frequently chat with Cooley and the band after the show and tell them the music transported them back in time, Cooley said.

“People really enjoy the music. It’s rather hypnotic to me as well. Some of the lyrics take me off into space and I think I share that with the audience and we all go together,” he said.

Admission for the All Senior Picnic is $7 in advance, or $10 at the door, and includes lunch, entertainment, vendors and a chance for door prizes. On the lunch menu is barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans, breadstick and dessert.

Buy event buttons at the Richland Community Center, the Kennewick and West Richland senior centers and the First Avenue Center in Pasco.