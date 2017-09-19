Business Briefs — September 2017

SIGN Fracture celebrates serving 200,000 patients

SIGN Fracture Care International, a nonprofit based in Richland, reached a milestone this month: healing 200,000 people around the world from fractured bones.

This week SIGN surgeons were expected to complete their 200,000th surgery using equipment designed and manufactured in Richland.

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Lewis Zirkle, SIGN provides orthopaedic education to surgeons from developing countries and donates the instruments and implants needed to quickly heal broken bones.

The majority of volunteers and financial support for SIGN comes from individuals and groups from around the Tri-Cities. Financial gifts allow SIGN to donate surgical implants at no cost to the patient, so anyone who is injured can access the care they need.

TEDx Richland features talks on ‘Foundational Truths’

TEDx Richland 2017’s theme is Foundational Truths. The TED-like event features live speakers and prerecorded TED talks.

TEDx is a local program that emulates the annual TED Talks national conference.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., in Richland.

This year’s featured talks are:

“Colonizing Mars: Why Humans Need to Simplify Basic Systems” by Steve LePage.

“Lost in the Telling: An Untold Narrative” by Ben Johnson.

“Justice for All: Getting There” by Claudia Johnson.

“Why Justice Systems Based on Fear and Incarcerations Don’t Work” by Miguel Lopez.

“Shining a Light on the Emotional Truths of Child Loss” by Susan Butterworth.

“We Are Not Just Passive Observers, but Active Participants” by Sena Clara Creston.

“Mental Health Solutions: Unprescribed, Uncensored” by Travis Rybarski.

“Fostering Innovation Through Collaboration” by Jana Strasburg.

“If We’re All The Same, Then Why Aren’t We All The Same” by Eric Thompson

“The Human Side of War” by Jason Schlegel.

Tickets are $25 and include a light breakfast, snacks and beverages throughout the day and a happy hour toast after the event. To buy tickets, go to tedxrichland.com.

Columbia Generating Station reconnects to grid

Columbia Generating Station reconnected to the regional power grid Sept. 2 following nearly 13 days offline. The nuclear facility shutdown Aug. 20 when an air removal valve in the station’s turbine building closed, causing a loss of vacuum pressure necessary to pull steam through a condenser.

As part of Columbia’s generation process, 80,000 gallons of water flow through nuclear fuel rods, which boil the water into steam. The high-pressure, fast-moving steam turns a series of turbines in a separate building to generate up to 1,207 gross megawatts of electricity – enough energy to power a city the size of Seattle. As part of the plant’s closed cooling system, the steam is then condensed back into water and returned to the station’s reactor building to repeat the boiling process.

Columbia Generating Station is the third largest generator of electricity in Washington. All of its electricity is sold at-cost to the Bonneville Power Administration, and 92 Northwest utilities receive a percentage of its output. During the spring, plant workers conducted maintenance and installed equipment that boosted the facility’s output by more than 25 megawatts, contributing to a monthly generation record in July.

Think & Drink addresses classrooms’ cultural divide

Do children learn better when their teacher looks like they do?

That’s a question that will drive a discussion planned for a Humanities Washington’s Think & Drink event.

The conversation begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Lane, in Richland.

As America moves closer toward being a majority-minority country, Daudi Abe, Seattle Central College professor and journalist, and Kristin Leong, education activist, former teacher, and founder of RollCallProject.com, will discuss the culture gap in the state’s classrooms.

This event is presented in partnership with Columbia Basin College

Think & Drink events are hosted conversations at pubs and tasting rooms throughout the state on provocative topics and new ideas. Scholars, experts, artists or activists from a variety of disciplines participate in a moderated discussion, with a strong emphasis on audience participation. The event is free and open to the public. No RSVPs are required.

BBB launches free app to research businesses

The Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest has released a free app to find verified, unbiased information.

Need a quick way to find a doctor? Car repair? A bite to eat? The BBB app makes finding a trustworthy business or service easy based on the user’s location.

Every four seconds, someone researches a business with BBB. Rather than going to a web browser, users now have the ability to go straight to the source. The new app is optimized for mobile devices, which means it has features not readily available on the website. It is available in both iTunes and Google Play stores.

Features include category searches, businesses’ ratings and accreditation status, directions and contact information to businesses; a button to share information with friends via text, Facebook and other platforms; and scam alerts.

Adventures Underground launches weekly podcast

Richland’s Adventures Underground, in conjunction with GWizz Multimedia Productions, has launched the Au Radio Podcast.

The weekly podcast features a regular cast and occasional guests discussing table-top games, comics, books, music, toys, movies, TV and more.

Whether it’s sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, adventure, gothic, superheroes, the gang discusses it.

Au Radio is available through many podcast sites, including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Tunein, Acast, and others. Or, download it directly from http://auradio.libsyn.com.

Adventures Underground is a locally-owned and operated comic book store in the Richland Uptown at 1391 George Washington Way. It was recently named the seventh best comic book store in the U.S. by Travel+Leisure magazine.

Discover American Revolution anew at free library lecture

Mid-Columbia Libraries, Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries, Columbia Basin College, and Humanities Washington present a lecture by journalist Don Glickstein called, “What Our Teachers Never Told Us About the American Revolution,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Kennewick branch.

Glickstein will explore rarely heard perspectives on the war in his illustrated talk and link aspects of the war to the state of Washington.

The public is invited to hear stories from the war, discover reasons the Revolution matters today, and learn why the study of history can help in understanding the 21st century’s war on terrorism.

Mid-Columbia Libraries’ Kennewick branch is at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.

State group urges Trump to keep Korea trade deal

The Washington Council on International Trade and its members – manufacturers, farmers, retailers and service providers from across Washington state – have urged the Trump Administration to remain a party to the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, known as KORUS.

“South Korea is a vital trading partner for Washington state. We run a trade surplus of $2 billion with Korea, and many of our exports have seen consistent growth thanks to KORUS,” said WCIT President Lori Otto Punke in a statement.

“Washington-grown potatoes and cherries are in high demand in Korea, and Washington farmers have seen export increases as large as 80 percent for potato products and an astonishing 200 percent for cherries. Although Korea is the United States’ fifth largest export market for agriculture, benefits are not limited to this sector, and KORUS has provided opportunities for all kinds of local businesses, from aerospace and medical device manufacturers to commercial fishers,” she said.

Otto also said all trade agreements can be improved but “it is important to approach any reform thoughtfully.”

Construction, auto sales boost first-quarter retail sales

Steady growth in construction and auto sales helped boost taxable retail sales by 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017 over the same period in 2016, reaching a total of $34.1 billion.

Retail trade sales, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, were up 4.1 percent to a total of $14.5 billion.

The state Department of Revenue’s recently released figures summarize first-quarter 2017 taxable retail sales reported on Washington business tax returns. The agency uses U.S. Census Bureau classifications to report the sales revenues by sector.

New Kennewick parkway set to open in September

Work on the Bob Olson Parkway is continuing and is set to open to traffic by the end of September.

The new five-lane road is being built from Steptoe Street and 10th Avenue roundabout to Sherman Street. The project also includes widening Hildebrand Boulevard from three to five lanes between Sherman and Grant streets. This route provides a connection between highways 395 and 420.

After the opening, work will continue into early October that will create minor lane closures.

Clore center to celebrate German varietals on Oct. 28

Lesser-known German varietals grown in the Northwest will get their chance to shine at Lemtoberfest in October.

The festival is from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Prosser’s Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center at 2140 Wine Country Road.

Catered to enthusiasts of Lemberger, Grüner Veltliner, Müller-Thurgau, Gewurztraminer, Zweigelt, and Siegerrebe, Lemtoberfest is a twist on Clore Center classic events like Rising Stars, and Washington vs. the World, with a traditional Oktoberfest theme.

Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings of wines from 30 wineries from Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The event will feature German-style beer in a mini beer garden, homemade bratwurst from Castle Event Catering and live music.

Tickets are $40 before Sept. 30 and $45 afterward.

For more information, and to buy tickets or sponsorship, visit theclorecenter.org/events.

March of Dimes seeks Tri-Cities board members

March of Dimes, a nonprofit advocate for pregnancy and baby health, is recruiting community leaders to join the movement to improve the health of moms and babies.

The Tri-Cities March of Dimes Market Board, in collaboration with Victor Guzman, the state’s March of Dimes executive director of market development, oversees the business of the market, including implementation of the regional March of Dimes strategic plan.

Board members actively participate in the development, execution and tracking of a market business plan to leverage relationships and market potential to increase mission delivery and achieve targeted revenue growth. As part of the plan, board members identify, recruit and engage other volunteer leaders for key leadership roles.

Those interested in learning more about board and committee opportunities can contact Victor Guzman at vguzman@marchofdimes.org or 206-452-6635.

Tri-Cities Airport offering TSA PreCheck sign-ups

The Tri Cities Airport will be offering a TSA PreCheck sign-up event from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-22 in the administrative conference room on the second floor of the Pasco airport.

If interested, sign up at identogo.com/tsa-precheck. Cost is $85 for five years.

Walk-ins are welcome but online sign-ups are encouraged.

TSA PreCheck allows expedited security screening for eligible, low-risk travelers. Those who qualify wouldn’t have to remove shoes, liquids and gels from carry-ons, laptops from bags, or their light outerwear/jacket and belts.

Hanford site public comment periods underway

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection and Washington River Protection Solutions have extended a comment period on a proposed modification to the Hanford Facility Dangerous Waste Permit to incorporate the Low Activity Waste Pretreatment System (LAWPS) facility as a new operating unit group.

This proposed modification is required for construction and operation of the LAWPS facility in support of the Direct Feed Low-Activity Waste program.

The 60-day comment period has been extended through Oct. 30. Visit the Hanford events calendar for more information, including details about how to submit comments.

Reach museum offering Mid-Columbia tours, events

The Reach museum at 1943 Columbia Park Trail in Richland is offering events throughout September.

Hops to Bottle on Sept. 16 will include a tour of hop yards, a hop drying plant and Yakima Chief where hops are transformed to pellets and oils. A lunch will follow at Snipes Mountain in Sunnyside, then the day will be wrapped up with a brewery tour to learn about making beer. The tour is $113 and includes water, tastings, lunch and bus transportation. For reservations, call 509-943-4100, Ext. 108, email sarac@visitthereach.org. Tours to meet in the Reach museum parking lot.

Little Explorers story and activity time for 3- to 5-year-olds is offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Admission is $8 per family for up to four people and $2 for each additional child. Reach members are free.

Free admission is offered Sept. 23 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 13th annual Museum Day Live! Tickets are required for free entry and can be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/tickets. Tickets on smartphones also will be accepted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to visitthereach.org.

DOE, contractor fined after dispute over powder in plant

The Department of Energy and CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company, or CHPRC, have been fined a $16,000 penalty by the state Department of Ecology.

The fine comes after failing to identify white powder found in the long-shuttered PUREX plutonium production plant on the Hanford nuclear reservation, which was closed in the 1980s. Before closure, the plant produced a substantial portion of the plutonium used in U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal.

The unidentified white powder was documented by CHPRC in 2015. Ecology found it still was there during an inspection in April 2016, and directed the company to identify the powder and make a plan to clean it up if hazardous.

In November 2016, Ecology cited DOE and CHPRC for not identifying the powder, and an April 2017 showed that no action has been taken clean it up.

“If this powder is a dangerous waste, it’s important to clean it up before it spreads further,” said John Price, the compliance section manager for Ecology’s Nuclear Waste Program. “We want to avoid delays that cause a bigger cleanup with increased worker risks and higher costs.”

The PUREX plant is adjacent to the PUREX tunnel that partially collapsed in May, but the powder and resulting penalty are not related to the collapse.

Dance competition to feature Tri-City ‘celebrities’

Dancing with the Tri-City Stars is gearing up to showcase the moves of Tri-City stars.

The program will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Chief Joseph Middle School Auditorium, 504 N. Wilson St., Richland.

The event, sponsored by local dance instructor Beth Trost, is entering its third year. The Utah Ballroom Dance Company will train eight local celebrities for the competition, as well as present their own showcase after intermission.

This year’s participants are Bruce Walker, a Columbia Basin College music professor and conductor; Deidra Murphy, Mrs. Washington 2017; David Sawicki, a retired combat veteran; Lori Lott, Tri-Cities Cancer Center special events coordinator; Roberto Parra, fitness instructor; Michelle Gonenen, Richland police officer; Scott Smith, State Farm Insurance agent; and Jade Redinger, an anchor with KAPP/KVEW TV.

Judges will be Mary Lou Gnoza, Justin Raffa and Rich Breshears.

Tickets are $30 and available at A-1 Shoes in Marineland Village, 201 N. Edison St., Kennewick, and Boutique 627, 627 The Parkway, Richland, or at dancebybethtrost.com. For more information, call 509-586-7609.

Benton Fire District 4 fire insurance rating improves

The Benton Fire District 4’s insurance rating has been improved from class 6 to class 5 by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau.

A class 5 rating applies to dwellings and commercial properties in the unincorporated areas of Benton Fire District 4, within five road miles of a responding fire station and having standard fire hydrant distribution and water supply.

The rating could result in a reduction in fire premiums for home and business owners in the area. Residents are encouraged to contact their insurance agents to determine what the new rating could have on their premiums.

The fire district purchased property in the Red Mountain area and is considering a bond for 2018 to pay to build a station and replace aging apparatus. There will be a public process before a final decision is made by the Board of Fire Commissioners early next year.

Tri-Cities Community Health offering exchange help

Washington Health Benefit Exchange has named Tri-Cities Community Health as one of the organizations throughout the state to oversee in-person assistance during open enrollment, which begins Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Tri-Cities Community Health will be available to help guide individuals and families signing up for insurance coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder during the enrollment process, determine how well current health plans worked and explore new coverage options. It also will build and manage networks of navigators in the service area.

Those needing to connect with a navigator before or during the enrollment period can go to wahealthplanfinder.org and click on “customer support.” Assistance also is available by calling 855-923-4633.

Alexander McCall Smith featured author at book fest

Alexander McCall Smith, the bestselling author of “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” is 2017’s Mid-Columbia Reads Literary Festival’s featured author and will give a talk in the Tri-Cities.

He will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Columbia Basin College, Gjerde Center, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free copies of his books will be available at Mid-Columbia Libraries branches throughout October while supplies last.

The festival, put on by the Mid-Columbia Libraries, is in its second year and encourages the community to engage with the same books from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15. Events include an opening reception, a book giveaway, book club discussion, dance workshop, bagpipe performance and more.

For more information and a full schedule, go to midcolumbialibraries.org/mid-columbia-reads-2017.

Columbia Center Rotary offers new program for young professionals

The Columbia Center Rotary Club is inviting the public to join its new membership program called Our Satellite aimed at young professionals who have a passion for service to local and global communities, but can’t attend breakfast meetings or leave work midday to attend regular lunch meetings.

The group will meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Ice Harbor Brewing Company, 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick. The fourth Wednesday of each month will be designated as a social event.

Members are expected to attend at least 60 percent of all meetings and attend a Columbia Center Rotary Club noon meeting once per quarter. New membership costs a one-time fee of $65 and $60 per quarter.

For more information about becoming a member, call 509-736-2306 or go to columbiacenterrotarysatellite.com.

October film festival to screen more than 75 films

The Tri-Cities International Film Festival planned in October will screen more than 75 films of more from across the U.S. and abroad.

The festival will run from Oct. 20-22 in Richland.

Science fiction short films will be shown from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Uptown Theater.

“SMART (Special Mobile Animal Rescue Team),” a story of a highly-specialized animal rescue team funded and operated by a county of Los Angeles, will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Uptown Theater. Writer and director Justin Zimmerman will be available for questions and discussions after the screening.

International horror film shorts will screen from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 in Richland’s Confluence Space. Anyone in costume will get in for half-price, and best costume as voted by the audience will receive a prize.

Fan films, animations, science fiction and fantasy shorts will be shown from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Richland Community Center.

In addition, a Film Challenge kicks off at 6 p.m. Oct. 12. Teams of filmmakers will be given a prop, line of dialogue and instructions and must create, shoot, edit and submit a finished film by 6 p.m. Oct. 15. There are open and student categories, and the winners and runners-up will be shown Oct. 21 during the festival.

Tickets are $10 for a single-day pass or $20 for the entire festival. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $14 until Oct. 7 at trifi.org.

For more information, call Nat Saenz at 509-727-2507 or go to trifi.org.

WSU wine program receives $1M from Wine Spectator

In the first scholarship of its kind in the Northwest, a Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation will donate $1 million to the Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Program. The donation will be dedicated to teaching lab and facilities as well as scholarship for viticulture and enology students.

Half of the donation will support the build-out of the life science teaching laboratory at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center on the WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland. The rest of the money will go toward $100,000 in scholarships every year for five years. The atrium of the Wine Science Center will be named The Wine Spectator Atrium in recognition of the gift.

Development League schedules annual meeting

The Columbia Basin Development League has set its 2017 annual meeting. The theme this year is The Columbia Basin Project: Continuing the Legacy.

The meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Big Bend Community College’s ATEC Building, 7611 Bolling St. N.E., Moses Lake.

Early bird registration is $65. After Oct. 19, the cost is $85. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2gwo0Nj. For more information, call 509-782-9442 or go to cbdl.org.

Emergency grazing granted in Franklin County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency authorized Franklin County for emergency grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres. Emergency haying ended Aug. 30.

Unlike previous years, counties are not automatically approved for CRP emergency grazing when they reach severe drought levels. If there is a need for emergency grazing, each local FSA office must request approval from the FSA state committee. The emergency grazing period for counties that have received approval will end Sept. 30. Authorized producers can use the CRP land for their own livestock or may grant another livestock producer to use the land.

For more information and to request approval for emergency grazing use of CRP land, contact the Franklin County FSA office at 509-545-8543, Ext. 2.

SBA collecting feedback on rules, regulations

The U.S. Small Business Administration is collecting comments through Oct. 16 to help the agency identify unnecessary or ineffective rules and regulations that stifle business growth. Feedback is being accepted at sba.gov/reducingregs.

The move is in response to President Trump’s Executive Order 13777, which aims to ease the burdens placed on America’s small businesses. Under this executive order, all federal agencies are required to designate a regulatory reform officer and develop a process of evaluating their existing regulations and determine which ones should be repealed, replaced or modified.

BBB issues advice for buying football tickets

The Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest is alerting football fans to potential scams as the football season starts after a fan in Oregon lost $1,300 for tickets never received after a purchase via Craigslist.

BBB warns of price gouging, ticket scalping and tickets at inflated prices. It give these tips when searing for tickets:

Pay with protection. Credit cards offer consumer protection if scammed.

Verify the tickets. Ask for a copy of the seller’s invoice or purchasing receipt.

Research the seller. Look up the seller on BBB.org or on verifiedticketsource.com to determine if the seller is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Look for secure sites. The website should begin with https and include a lock symbol in the address bar. Also ensure there is a phone number, physical address and email on the site.

Shop local. Meet up in person in a safe, public place when buying from local resale sites.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam can report it to www.bbb.org/scamtracker/northwest.

Toyota Center improvements add access for disabilities

In time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Toyota Center as well as Tri-City Americans hockey, new improvements to the center have been made.

The city of Kennewick in partnership with the Kennewick Public Facilities District and Tri-City Americans completed improvements for access for those with disabilities.

An accessible platform with 10 wheelchair and companion seats was built and will be available for all Tri-City Americans hockey games this season on the second level near the elevator.

In addition, a paid personal care attendant policy was created for Tri-City Americans games, which allows guests with disabilities who require a care attendant to receive a complimentary companion ticket with their purchase of a regular ticket.

In November, Kennewick voters will decide on the Link Entertainment Center that allows Toyota Center improvements including accessible seating areas, handrails in the seating areas and upgrades to the concessions stands.

Water rights case nearing conclusion after review

The Ecology v. James Acquavella case to determine and confirm all surface water rights in the Yakima River Basin will soon be final, announced the Washington Department of Ecology.

In 1977, Ecology filed a petition for an adjudication to determine the legality of all claims for use of surface water in the Yakima River Basin.

Yakima Superior Court Judge F. James Gavin entered a proposed final decree for the case on Aug. 10, including a draft schedule of rights, set to be confirmed during the next eight months. Water rights holders are being mailed and a review process has begun. A final judgment concluding the case will be made after the review.

An open house was Sept. 6 at Ecology’s Central Regional Office in Union Gap, where the public could ask questions about their water rights and learned more about the process including filing objections.

In addition, a draft schedule of rights is available on ecy.wa.gov. Written objections may be filed with the court until Nov. 15. A schedule for court review and responses to objections will continue until April 14.

DOE, Ecology to hold public meeting Sept. 21

The U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office and the Washington Department of Ecology invite the public to learn more about the siting, construction and operation of the proposed capsule storage area.

It will be built for dry storage of the cesium and strontium capsules.

They are currently in wet storage at the aging waste encapsulation and storage facility, or WESF, in the 200 East area of the DOE Hanford site. Dry storage would significantly reduce the possibility of a release of radioactive material should an unlikely event cause the loss of pool storage water, which may result in the overheating and breach of one or more capsules.

An informational meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Richland Public Library to share information and answer questions. No comments will be taken.

To register, go to http://bit.ly/2eqO1tb. For questions, contact Rich Buel with DOE at 509-376-3375 or Randy Bradbury with Ecology at 509-372-7954.