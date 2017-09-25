Career fair set for Sept. 28 at WSU Tri-Cities

A career fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Washington State University Tri-Cities in the Consolidated Information Center and Student Union Building at the Richland campus.

The free event is open to WSU Tri-Cities students, alumni and the public. The event allows organizations to discuss employment opportunities with potential employees. WSU Tri-Cities students are encouraged to connect with industry representatives to learn more about prospective employment and internships.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the WSU Tri-Cities Career Development will host the State of the Tri-Cities Workforce panel discussion, a new program to the career fair. The forum enables panelists to provide a strategic and professional analysis of the local work force. Panelists will present their understanding of the behaviors and resources that help maintain and strengthen the Tri-City area economy. Those interested in attending should RSVP via email to careers@tricity.wsu.edu.

The event also will feature a career development student spotlight program that allows students to practice and deliver their one-minute resume pitches to on-site recruiters.

For more information, see the WSU Tri-Cities career fair website, http://tricities.wsu.edu/careerdev/careerfair.