Holiday Bazaars 2017

Autumn has arrived and with it planning for the 2017 holiday season. Several area groups and churches are offering bazaars around the Tri-Cities:

Saturday, Oct. 14

Fallout Artisan Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Columbia Sun RV Resort, 103907 Wiser Parkway, Kennewick. Find gifts from local artists, crafters jewelers and more. The first 50 adults in line receive a free 2 Cool Creations bag. 509-551-9468.

Colors of Autumn Harvest Party: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Branches & Vines, 713-A Ninth St., Benton City. Artisans, food vendors and more selling speciality foods, seasonal decorations and gifts. Free admission. 509-295-7771.

Oct. 20 – 21

Kennewick Valley Grange Fall Bazaar: Noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Kennewick Valley Grange, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Hand-crafted items and commercial vendors. Free admission.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Harvest Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. More than 130 vendors selling hand-crafted items, décor, gifts and much more. Admission $3 person or $5 per couple. Kids under 12 are free.

Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 South Dayton St., Kennewick. hand-crafted items and crafts and more.

Nov. 3 – 5

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at the TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. More than 150 professionals artists and crafters selling holiday gifts, décor and gourmet food. Admission: Adults $7, kids 12 and under are free. Visit custershows.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Kennewick Eagles Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Hand crafted items, baked goods and lunch with soups and sandwiches.

Meadow Springs Presbyterian Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland. Selection of hand-crafted items, fine art and gourmet specialty foods. Baked goods and a light lunch will be available. 509-627-4190.

Maya Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maya Angelou Craft Show, 6001 N. Road 84, Pasco. More than 60 handmade vendors selling crafts, decor and gifts. Admission is $2. Visit mayacraftshow.com.

Richland Senior Association Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Drive, Richland. Arts and crafts items, drawing.

Lord of Life’s Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Craft and food items.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Southridge Music Boosters Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southridge High School cafeteria, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Home made arts and crafts, bake sale and beverages. Event supports the Southridge high school music. Admission: Adults $2, kids 12 and under are free.

Nov. 17 – 18

St. Joseph’s Arts & Crafts Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at St. Joseph’s Dillon Hall, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Bake sale, local crafts and silent auction items. Free admission.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Make a Difference Bazaar: 8 a.m., Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. More than 80 vendors. Admission is free.

Lewis and Clark Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Featuring over 50 local crafters that will give you the opportunity to find something on your list for everyone! Jewelry, home décor, handmade crafts, bake sale to support 5th grade OMSI trip, and silent auction.

Marcus Whitman Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary, 1704 Gray St., Richland. More than 50 local artisans selling jewelry, home décor, handmade crafts, bake sale, and silent auction. Lunch again will be available to purchase from Between The Buns.

Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Benton County History Museum, 205 Keewaydin Drive, Kennewick. Vintage Christmas decorations and homemade baked goods. For more information call 509-582-7704.

Sunday, Nov. 19

West Richland Chamber Holiday Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st, West Richland. Donations of nonperishable canned goods, new toys or new/gently used clothing being accepted. Free admission.

Affinity at Southridge Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Affinity at Southridge, 5207 Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick. Crafts, handmade goods, jewelry and other items. Silent auction to benefit Safe Harbor. 509-222-1212.

Princess Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Badger Mountain Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland. Admission $3, kids 12 and under are free.

To be included on this list, email ads@tcjournal.biz with details about the bazaar, including time, date, place, cost and contact information.