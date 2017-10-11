575 Columbia Apartments adds more rental options to Richland

The 575 Columbia apartments, completed Aug. 10 by Rush Hill Construction of Seattle, provide easy access to a nearby golf course and Richland’s Riverfront Trail, in addition to a long list of amenities.

The 94 units feature white quartz counter-tops, plank flooring, soaking-tubs, full-size front load washer and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

The complex is made up of three buildings.

Located across the street from Anthony’s restaurant and Columbia Point Marina Park, the apartments offer one- and two-bedroom homes.

As the Tri-Cities continues to expand, 575 Columbia aims to provide newcomers and current residents a contemporary retreat in one of Richland’s most desirable, recreation-rich neighborhoods, according to its developers.

With several apartment communities to choose from, 575 Columbia provides a unique addition, enhancing the look of riverfront properties and complementing neighboring businesses by working together to contribute toward the Tri-City economy, according to its developers.

Currently one-bedroom/one-bath rent starts at $1,095 per month and two-bedroom/two-bath rent starts at $1,350 per month.

The pet-friendly apartments are minutes away from the freeway and close to major employers, schools, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, theaters and wineries.

For more information, call 509-820-3808, email 575columbia@avenue5apt.com, or visit 575columbia.com.