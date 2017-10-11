Advance Auto Parts opening soon in Pasco

A national car parts store has expanded into the Tri-City market to offer after-market auto parts.

Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to open Nov. 20 at 1325 W. Court St. in Pasco, and another is planned in Richland in the coming year.

The national chain, headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, operates throughout the state, including stores in Spokane, Yakima and Wapato, primarily supplying commercial repair dealerships and other parts stores, such as Les Schwab.

The Pasco store is located at the site of the old Dairy Queen at the corner of Court Street and 14th Avenue.

Development of the 8,000-square-foot Pasco site began in June. Corstone Contractors of Snohomish was the general contractor.

Twelve to 14 employees work in each Advance Auto Parts store.

The company is also focused on advancing its environmental practices through the sustainable disposal of many waste streams, including car batteries, motor oil and filters, antifreeze and shipping materials.

Retrofitting of existing stores to more energy efficient options, such as LED lighting, high-efficiency heating ventilation and air conditioning, and the installation of energy management systems, have on average reduced energy usage by 30 percent per store, according to the company’s website.