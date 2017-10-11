Blue Bridge Plaza ready for tenants in Kennewick

The Blue Bridge Plaza at 402 N. Ely St. in Kenewick is a new strip mall recently constructed near the Econo Lodge in Kennewick.

Located near the busy intersection off Highway 395 and North Ely Street, the 4,100-square-foot multi-tenant building was designed by Wave Architects of Kennewick.

The architects used an inexpensive Hardie board siding and broke it up with metal channels placed horizontally every two feet to provide variation. The “butterfly” cupola elements are meant to draw the viewers’ eyes to the building.

The building can accommodate four tenants, or one or two larger tenants.

Vandervert Construction was the general contractor.