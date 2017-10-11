Business Updates — October 2017

NEW BUSINESSES

Crown Dental has opened at 4001 Kennedy Road, Suite 1 in West Richland. The clinic offers general dentistry, crowns, veneers, implants and other cosmetic treatments. Hours: by appointment. Contact: 509-412-3405, crownfamilydental.com, Facebook.

Dynamic Fat Loss has opened at 7535 W. Kennewick Ave., Suite E in Kennewick. The business offers fat loss programs, nutrition and exercise strategies designed to help patients lose weight. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 509-579-0970, dynamicfatloss.com, Facebook.

Nirvana Massage has opened at 3902 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 106 in Kennewick. The business offers massages, henna and private yoga lessons. Hours: by appointment. Contact: 509-440-4412, nirvanamassage.org, Facebook.

Salon 509 has opened at 2909 S. Quillan St., Suite 152 in Kennewick. The business offers haircuts, colors and styling as well as nail services, facials and waxing. Hours by appointment. Contact: 509-820-3930, Facebook.

MOVED

Free Culture Clothing has moved to 2411 S. Union St., Suite D in Kennewick. Contact: 509-948-8187, freecultureclothing.com, Facebook.

MV Esthetics has moved to 8905 W. Gage Blvd., Suite 201 in Kennewick. Contact: 509-302-3541, Facebook.

CLOSED

Scrap Tri-Cities at 323 W. First Ave. in Kennewick has closed.