Chamber asks candidates to address economic issues

Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election will be mailed to voters Oct. 17 in Franklin County and Oct. 20 in Benton County.

The ballots include several contested races for city council seats.

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce sent questionnaires to all candidates running for council positions in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland to learn more about their positions on economic issues facing the region.

Questions included:

What are three actions you would support to strengthen small business and entrepreneurship in your city?

What do you believe is the greatest economic challenge facing your city and what would be your approach to address it?

Do you believe city government should weigh in on labor and industry issues (e.g. minimum wage, etc.)?

Would you support an effort to create a “regional strategic plan” that would bring government, business and the general public together to create a shared vision and collectively develop a roadmap to pursue and capture growth as a community? Why or why not?

To read their answers, visit tricityregionalchamber.com/2017-election-news.html.