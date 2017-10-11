Double Canyon Winery open, ready for fall crush

Double Canyon Winery’s new West Richland facility opened just in time for fall harvest and crush.

The Cabernet Sauvignon-focused winery has the capacity to produce 50,000 cases — with room to grow — in the facility near Red Mountain at 8060 Keene Road.

The 39,000-square-foot building includes a 7,600-square-foot canopy and crush pad and an 800-square-foot wastewater treatment building.

Owned by the Crimson Wine Group of California, the winery is about an hour’s drive from its 90-acre vineyard in the Horse Heaven Hills where the densely planted vineyard features about 1,850 plants per acre, double the norm in Washington.

Kate Michaud will lead winemaking at Double Canyon. She’s a University of Oregon graduate who has made wine in the Northwest since 2002, most recently as the first Washington winemaker to be funded by Naked Wines, an online crowdsourcing wine retailer.

Pat DeLong, president and CEO of Crimson Wine Group, said the new facility positions Double Canyon to take its “world-class Cabernet to the next level” because it will be made “in our own facility.”

Mountain States Construction Co. of Sunnyside was the general contractor.