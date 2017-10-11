The first phase of the Road 90 Business Park Development in Pasco will be the new headquarters for several businesses, including Elite Construction & Development; Tri-Cities Engineering; Terence L. Thornhill, Architect; AHBL; and CrossFit Unrestrained.

Eight suites are leased and four new ones will be available for future tenants in early December.

The 12 units feature a combination of two-story and 18-foot ceilings in flex-space areas. All spaces are 100 percent climate controlled and come with 14-foot tall overhead door.

The 25,536-square-foot building at 5804 Road 90 was designed by architect Terence L. Thornhill, who has been in business in the Tri-City area for more than 24 years, specializing in both commercial and residential design.

Elite Construction & Development, the general contractor for the project, offers comprehensive construction services in different sectors of the construction industry. Current projects include commercial, government, multi-family and residential.

The new building features more than 3,800 square feet of storefront glazing on a fully landscaped three-acre business park complex south of Boardmoor Park outlet mall, just off of Sandifur Parkway.

The project introduces a building utilizing a variety of materials and an interesting juxtaposition of building forms to showcase a unique style of multi-office professional and retail accommodations.

The building project cost $5.7 million and the land $300,000.

Vitruvius Development Group had the building constructed.

For more information about leasing space, contact James Wade at 509-521-3724 or james@kenmoreteam.com.