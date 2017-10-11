Road 90 Business Park, 5804 Road 90, Pasco (Courtesy Rich Breshears of Breshears Photography)

Road 90 Business Park development

The first phase of the Road 90 Business Park Development in Pasco will be the new headquarters for several businesses, including Elite Construction & Development; Tri-Cities Engineering; Terence L. Thornhill, Architect; AHBL; and CrossFit Unrestrained.

Eight suites are leased and four new ones will be available for future tenants in early December.

The 12 units feature a combination of two-story and 18-foot ceilings in flex-space areas. All spaces are 100 percent climate controlled and come with 14-foot tall overhead door.

The 25,536-square-foot building at 5804 Road 90 was designed by architect Terence L. Thornhill, who has been in business in the Tri-City area for more than 24 years, specializing in both commercial and residential design.

Elite Construction & Development, the general contractor for the project, offers comprehensive construction services in different sectors of the construction industry. Current projects include commercial, government, multi-family and residential.

The new building features more than 3,800 square feet of storefront glazing on a fully landscaped three-acre business park complex south of Boardmoor Park outlet mall, just off of Sandifur Parkway.

The project introduces a building utilizing a variety of materials and an interesting juxtaposition of building forms to showcase a unique style of multi-office professional and retail accommodations.

The building project cost $5.7 million and the land $300,000.

Vitruvius Development Group had the building constructed.

For more information about leasing space, contact James Wade at 509-521-3724 or james@kenmoreteam.com.

