Total Energy Management adds new building

Total Energy Management & HVAC Services Inc.’s new building allows the Richland company to expand operations and better serve the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

The mixed warehouse, office and fabrication facility features 16,500 square feet of space.

The new building at 2531 Stevens Drive is home to the company’s warehousing and purchasing departments, process controls division and a complete sheet metal fabrication facility.

The existing office building at 2521 Stevens Drive houses the operations and management team.

The company’s total investment in the project was about $1.2 million.

The building’s certificate of occupancy was issued March 23 and an open house was held Sept. 14.

In 1984, Roger and Lin DeWitt Founded Total Energy Management with a plan to bring high quality HVAC and refrigeration services to the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Since its origin, the business has diversified to the mechanical and electrical services they provide. Today, these visions are carried out by the couple’s two sons, Aaron and Brad DeWitt, who have been a part of the company for more than 22 years.

The brothers spent years planning and designing the new state-of-the-art facility.

The company employs 96 people.

Total Energy Management served as the general contractor for the project. Brad DeWitt, vice president of the company, oversaw construction.

ALD Architects of Richland was the architect, and Jason Archibald was the designer.

Absolute Engineering of Kennewick was responsible for mechanical, electrical and plumbing design. Mitch Crowe was lead engineer.

Teton West was the metal building designer and erecter. Jamie Washburn was the lead and Dave Davis was project manager for Teton West.

For more information, call 509-946-4500 or email adewitt@teminc.com.