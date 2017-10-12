Chefs on Parade showcases signature dishes at sold-out annual event

Just hearing the words cranberry bacon jam crostini, blackened ribeye salad, smoked salmon fusilli and caramel corn ice cream can make a foodie’s mouth water.

But 800 lucky food lovers were able to taste these tantalizing tidbits offered up by 13 local chefs at the annual Chefs on Parade event.

The event is held in tandem with Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities, which allows attendees to visit a series of homes and chat with home builders.

The chefs competition was added to the long-standing Parade tradition after HBA looked for ways to keep the more than 50-year-old event “fresh.” The idea came from a building association in upstate New York.

“With the growing foodie population in the Tri-Cities, we knew this event could be a great community addition,” said Jeff Losey, executive director of the HBA. Chefs launched in 2011. “Adding food to (Parade of Homes) makes it a very enjoyable evening.”

Another change took root in 2013, when the first-ever food truck chef participated.

“The heart of this event has always been to highlight, and potentially introduce, some of the most talented chefs in our area. Where food is served, be it a fancy restaurant or a food truck, doesn’t necessarily determine its quality or the chef’s talent,” Losey said. “Currently, some of the tastiest and most creative things in local cuisine are happening in food trucks so we would be remiss to not include them.”

This year’s September event was a resounding success, Losey said.

“It was another great tribute to the homes and chefs; it continues to thrive in our market,” he said.

Winners of the 2017 Chefs on Parade were announced this month.