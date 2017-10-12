Kennewick meal prep service provides homemade option for busy families

“I am meal planning inept,” joked Lisa Maloof as she put together loaded barbecue pulled pork bites at a Kennewick meal-prep store.

“It’s not my thing and it never has been,” she said.

Combine this with a husband she describes as “extremely picky,” Maloof said she relies on Dream Dinners to fill her freezer with meals she can quickly get on the table a couple times a week.

The Kennewick store is one of 87 nationwide.

Franchise owners Melissa and Kyle Edberg said they believe sharing a quality, home-cooked meal together is a key component to a family’s happiness.

“It’s not about how many dinners we sell; it’s how many lives we change,” Melissa Edberg said. The couple have owned their Dream Dinners franchise on West Grandridge Boulevard since spring 2015.

Following the franchise purchase, they were named the No. 1 store in the nation for increasing sales. Melissa Edberg credited the success to focusing on community and building relationships, not simply trying to increase a customer base.

Dream Dinners became the first national food-prep chain when it opened in Snohomish 15 years ago. The idea was conceived by a former caterer who had been creating freezer meals and wanted to expand the service. The Kennewick store opened in 2006 and averaged about 50 customers during its original ownership.

The store is tucked away in a strip mall that includes stores facing Canal Drive, including Best Buy and Petsmart.

Melissa Edberg said the previous owners kept intermittent hours, and customers weren’t sure when the store was open.

The franchise reverted to a corporate-owned location when the original owners retired, and Melissa Edberg began working as the operations manager. She quickly realized she wanted to buy the store, and the sale was completed a little more than two years ago.