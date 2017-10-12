Meet Port of Pasco’s new commissioner

The Port of Pasco’s newest commissioner is a longtime community leader wanting to help develop long-term projects to create jobs and enhance the port district’s tax base.

Vicki Gordon was appointed to the seat Aug. 24 following the death of commission President Ron Reimann on July 30.

Reimann, 74, died when a van crashed into his farm vehicle in Franklin County.

Gordon’s name is the only one to appear on the November ballot for the District 1 six-year term seat.

She is the second woman to serve as a commissioner for the port.

She said her decision to pursue the position stems from her years of experience serving on the state’s Community Economic Revitalization Board.

“I really loved that,” she said. “This experience was a key educational opportunity for me to learn about public-private partnerships in Washington state to further advancement for ports, waterways, rail and the employment opportunities for Washington residents as a result of those partnerships.”

Gordon said she believes she shares Reimann’s and the other commissioners’ vision for the community.

“The most important part of this job is the stewardship of contracts and leases and the development of port assets. Part of our job is trying to make decisions that are good for the investments of the port,” she said.

In addition to helping run her husband’s family-owned and -operated farm and winery, Gordon Brothers Cellars, she also serves as a trustee for her alma mater, Washington State University, on the Foundation Board and Advisory Boards for the Colleges of Education, Business and Athletics.

She also served on the TRIDEC Board of Directors, Tri-City Community Foundation Board, Columbia Basin College Foundation and Lourdes Health Network Board of Directors.

As port commissioner, Gordon earns $21,958 per year, or $1,000 per month and $104 per meeting.

Meetings include chamber luncheons, conferences and essentially any convening of the group to represent the port.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and other commissioners to move Pasco forward,” Gordon said.

Current port commissioners are Jean Ryckman, representing District 2, and Jim Klindworth, of District 3. Ryckman has two years left in her term and Klindworth has four.