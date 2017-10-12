Mid-Columbia legislators ask attorney general to take on Seattle income tax

The Washington Attorney General’s office should help plaintiffs fighting a new Seattle income tax, according to a letter from 36 GOP state representatives.

Five of the six Mid-Columbia state representatives signed the letter, voicing concern that a successful legal defense of a new Seattle income tax could lead to local income taxes elsewhere in the state.

The House Republicans sent their request to the Attorney General’s office Sept. 26 in response to Seattle-based Economic Opportunity Institute filing a legal brief asking for permission to intervene on Seattle’s side in the case in King County Superior Court.

Rep. Terry Nealy, R-Dayton, is the leader behind the House Republicans’ letter. The other Mid-Columbia representatives signing it include Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, Larry Haler, R-Richland, Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Joe Schmick, R-Colfax.

Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, did not sign the letter, and could not be reached for comment by deadline. Nealy said sometimes legislators are out of town or otherwise unavailable when caucus letters are passed around for signatures.

The Republicans’ letter asked for a reply from the attorney general by Oct. 6. The attorney general’s office was still considering its response as of press time. However, Attorney General Bob Ferguson rejected a similar request Aug. 1 by the plaintiffs to help them with their lawsuits.

On July 10, the Seattle City Council unanimously passed a city income tax of 2.25 percent tax on total income above $250,000 for individuals and above $500,000 for married couples filing their taxes together.

Two lawsuits have been filed in King County Superior Court against Seattle’s new income tax — one by the conservative think tank The Freedom Foundation of Olympia and the other by a group called the Opportunity For All Coalition, which is represented by former attorney general Rob McKenna.

The litigation likely will focus on technical interpretations of the Washington Constitution on banning an income tax and definitions of types of incomes taxes.