Kennewick considers turning parking spots into dining spaces

Visitors to Seattle, Portland, Europe or Wenatchee may have noticed the popularity of a new type of urban, outdoor dining space: the streatery.

The transformation of parking spots into outdoor patios is coming next spring to Kennewick Avenue.

After dining at the McGlinn’s Public House streatery in Wenatchee, Rockabilly Roasting Co. owner Travis Jordan shared the streatery idea with Ann Steiger, owner of Roxy Theatre, where the Rockabilly is located. Steiger then brought the concept to the attention of city officials.

Emily Estes-Cross, economic development manager for the city of Kennewick, immediately recognized the concept’s alignment with what residents have expressed a need for in surveys over the past couple of years.

“The resounding answer was a desire for outdoor dining and community gathering space,” she said.

Out of 567 respondents, 78 percent said they wanted to see the development of more restaurant amenities. The current infrastructure—namely sidewalks—don’t support this vision well enough.

“The sidewalks simply aren’t wide enough to accommodate substantial outdoor dining space,” Estes-Cross said. However, “the scale of development in downtown Kennewick is very pedestrian-friendly,” she said.

“I think when it formulates and happens, we’re going to get a huge influx of people coming down here and I hope we can hold onto them,” Jordan said.

The new outdoor dining initiative fits in nicely with the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the downtown area and encourage residents and visitors to walk around and peruse. Expanded dining options will help facilitate this.

“We were looking at expansion anyway,” Jordan said. “Most mornings I walk in and the place is full. This way we won’t have to augment indoor space.”