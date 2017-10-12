Tri-City restaurants now deliver, thanks to UberEats couriers

About 20 eateries participating in Uber’s meal-delivery program

Want to enjoy food from a favorite Tri-City restaurant without having to leave the house?

Request delivery from UberEats, a standalone meal courier service now offered by the popular ride-share service Uber.

The new meal service comes eight months after Uber debuted in Kennewick last year.

“We were on the ground about a month ago and had a lovely stay (in Tri-Cities),” said David Rutenberg, UberEats general manager for Washington state. “We saw the rich food and food production history in Tri-Cities in alignment with our goals.”

Users simply open the UberEats app or visit UberEats.com, select a participating restaurant, make their selections from the provided menu and specify when and where they want their food delivered.

Being able to specify an order time gives users the flexibility to order ahead, too.

“UberEats is for anyone who wants an easy and reliable way to get their favorite food — no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is,” Rutenberg said.

The courier-powered food delivery service, which launched last month, offers front-door delivery from about 20 local restaurants.