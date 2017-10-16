Higher education, job training expo set for Oct. 28 in Kennewick

Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, will host a Higher Education and Job Training Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 in Kennewick.

The free expo is open to Central Washington students of all ages and their families. Colleges, military institutions and job training programs will be available to offer information and resources for students and families to prepare to attend college or begin a career.

The expo will include two panels for assistance with:

Financial Aid 101, 11 a.m. to noon

Help Navigating College Admission, noon to 1 p.m.

Educational institutions and job training organizations who are interested in participating are encouraged to contact Jamie Daniels in Newhouse’s Yakima office at 509-452-3243.

The event will be at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

For current list of participants,visit https://newhouse.house.gov/about/events/free-higher-education-and-job-training-expo-hosted-congressman-newhouse