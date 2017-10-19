Kennewick ranks No. 3 for best place to trick-or-treat

There is little chance of rain ruining the trick-or-treating in Kennewick, making it the No. 3 city in the country for collecting Halloween candy.

That’s according to a list compiled by online financial technology company SmartAsset. Last year Kennewick ranked No. 4 on the list.

The ranking considered seven metrics: data for population density, percent of residents under the age of 15, home values, violent and property crime rates, precipitation and temperature.

Smart Asset also said Kennewick should have a large contingent going trick-or-treating as more than 25 percent of residents are under the age of 15.

One concern may be housing density, the study said. “Kennewick has the third-lowest single-family housing density in our top 10. This may mean you need to cover a lot of ground if you want to get all your favorite candy,” the report said.

The top city for trick-or-treating? Nampa, Idaho, followed by Orem, Utah.

Aurora, Illinois, ranked No. 4 and El Paso, Texas, ranked No. 5.