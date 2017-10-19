Seventeen businesses in The Parkway are offering discounts and deals during an annual cancer awareness fundraiser called Pink the Parkway.

Organized by Warrior Sisterhood, a support group offered through the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, the event features two cancer survivor fashion shows, live music, vendors, dance and cheer demonstrations, a silent auction and more.

Pink the Parkway is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children and includes raffle ticket deals as well as shopping, dining, drink and other discounts from The Parkway businesses.

Participating businesses include Gaslight Bar & Grill, Ariel Gourmet & Gifts, Parkway Tattoo, Cheese Louise, Boutique 627, Paper Street Brewing Co., Unity Yoga, Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, Porter’s Real Barbecue, Pink Pearl, Graze, The West Palette, Frost Me Sweet, Wild Goose Design, Stone Soup, Seoul Sushi and Free Culture.

The Mission Support Alliance-sponsored Kid Zone features balloon animals, face painting, temporary tattoos, bouncy house, nail painting and temporary hair color.

The Parkway in Richland, located between George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue, is in the same location as the Richland farmers market.

Tickets can be purchased at Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation office at 7350 W. Deschutes Ave. or at the event.

All proceeds stay local and go to Warrior Sisterhood, whose mission is to empower local women with cancer or a cancer-related diagnosis and survivors.