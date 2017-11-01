The Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest has issued a warning about a new email scam involving Amazon.com.

The scam email appears to be from Amazon and asks the recipient to “confirm” their personal information.

Here’s how it works: Recipients open their email and see a message from “Amazon.com” with a subject line that reads: “We could not confirm the address associated with your Amazon account.” The email looks legitimate, BBB said. It has the official Amazon logo at the top and uses the brand colors.

The short message explains Amazon could not confirm the recipient’s address or other personal information associated with the account. Before a recipient can access their Amazon account again, they will need to verify all your information, the email said. To get started, click on the link in the message, the email said.

Don’t do it, cautioned the BBB.

The message is fake and an attempt to gain access to personal information. The link does not lead to Amazon.com, but rather to a third-party website that could be carrying malware.

Tips to avoid email phishing scams:

Don’t click links in unsolicited emails. Links can download malware onto your computer and even lead to identity theft. Beware of unsolicited emails in general. Even if they look official, they could be fake.

Never share your personal information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited. Personal information can include your date of birth, credit card or banking information, address or your Social Security number.

Check BBB Tips: Many email scams use similar techniques. Be sure to review the tips found on BBB.org/phishingscam

To learn more about scams, go to BBB Scam Tips (bbb.org/scamtips). To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker (bbb.org/scamtracker).

Click here for information from Amazon about how to tell if an email is really from them.