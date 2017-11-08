The Local to open second coffee shop inside BlankSpace

The Local, a coffee shop on Gage Boulevard in Kennewick, will be opening a second location inside BlankSpace in December.

BlankSpace owner Olivia Berg announced the news Nov. 7 on her business’ Facebook page.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of bringing a high-end coffee experience to the Southridge area (and taking latte art pics 24/7). Keep an eye out for their opening date,” she wrote.

BlankSpace is a gathering place and venue for events, creative workshops and pop-up shops, located at 5453 Ridgeline Drive near Trios Hospital in Kennewick.

The Local will replace Karma Juice, currently located inside BlankSpace.

The raw juice bar will be returning to a home-delivery based operation. Its last day in BlankSpace is Nov. 30.