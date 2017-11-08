Former Tri-City real estate manager to appear on CNBC series

A former Tri-City man will appear on CNBC’s new primetime series, “The Job Interview” on Nov. 15.

Paul Roy, a longtime Tri-City resident who landed his dream job in his dream location of Kauai, Hawaii, will appear on the show.

Roy, who previously worked as the manager of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson in Kennewick and Lewiston, Idaho, began his career in real estate in 1993 after a successful career at Westinghouse, Hanford, which he began in 1983. He moved to Richland Washington in 1982 after three years in the Army. He is a 1978 graduate of Sunnyside High School.

Today, Roy is the general manager of Coldwell Banker Makai Properties in Kauai, Hawaii.

He’ll appear on the show with co-owner Kelly Liberatore.

Roy and Liberatore flew to New York City to interview job candidates on camera to find talent to join their successful real estate company in Kauai.

“The Job Interview” goes inside one of life’s most pressure-filled experiences ─ the interview, where the words said and the clothes worn can mean the difference between success and failure.

The ten-episode observational series brings viewers into the room as real employers conduct real interviews with real candidates, only one of whom will land an offer.

To learn more about “The Job Interview,” visit cnbc.com/the-job-interview.

The back-to-back episodes feature Roy are at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m Nov. 15.