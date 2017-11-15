AutoZone offers $7,500 signing bonus to experienced truck drivers

Pasco warehouse’s 245 employees coordinate 270 weekly deliveries across seven states

As AutoZone celebrated the grand opening of its new Pasco distribution center earlier this month, the company was offering $7,500 sign-on bonuses to entice qualified truck drivers to join the team.

The company’s $50 million distribution center and truck maintenance yard on 93.4 acres off Highway 395 employs 245 full-time workers, which help to make more than 270 deliveries weekly across seven states, said Bruce Loflin, the center’s manager.

Corporate executives and employees celebrated the center’s grand opening Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family activities.

The new 444,000-square-foot warehouse, the company’s ninth distribution center, could one day make 300 to 400 deliveries weekly, Loflin said.

“We are constantly in the process of upgrading our supply chain capabilities,” said Bill Rhodes, chairman, president and CEO of AutoZone.

A leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States for do-it-yourselfers and commercial retailers, the Memphis, Tennessee-based Fortune 500 company owns 5,872 stores — including four in the Tri-Cities — and employs more than 82,000 “AutoZoners.”

“We don’t have employees at AutoZone — anyone can have employees,” Rhodes said. “We have AutoZoners … AutoZone isn’t for everybody; AutoZoners have a passion and commitment to what they do.”

AutoZone brought 42 families to the new Pasco warehouse from five of its existing distribution centers to form a core group of experienced AutoZoners to guide new team members.

This core group comprises about 20 percent of the employees at the Pasco distribution center.