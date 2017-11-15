Wallula’s Boise Paper mill plans $150 million in improvements

New machine can produce 400,000 tons a year of corrugated paper products

A $150 million investment at the Boise Paper plant in Wallula will replace one machine for another, nearly doubling the mill’s output.

Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Patrick Reay described the change as transitioning from “white copy paper to brown goods” like cardboard.

The industry describes it as a conversion from a product called uncoated freesheet to coated one-side grades.

Investing $150 million really protects and preserves the more than 650 jobs that are there... Patrick Reay, Port of Walla Walla Executive Director

The paper machine currently produces 200,000 tons per year at the Wallula plant on Highway 12, about 16 miles southeast of Pasco.

The replacement machine is considered high-performance and has the ability to produce 400,000 tons per year of 100 percent virgin Kraft linerboard, used for the creation of corrugated products.

The mill is owned by Packaging Corporation of America, or PCA.

Reay recently returned from a trip to PCA’s corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, with Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson and port President Mike Fredrickson.

The group met with PCA chairman and CEO Mark Kowlzan.

Reay said the visit with the CEO allowed them to “say we’re here to support, encourage and assist in any way we can.”

Reay and the port sees the investment as a “job retention project.”