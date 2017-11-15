Vocational trade school to open in Pasco

A new trade school in west Pasco will provide classroom and laboratory space for apprentices pursuing careers in skilled trades, including future electricians, plumbers and sheet metal workers, all jobs in demand across the state.

The Construction Industry Training Council of Washington, or CITC, is opening its first dedicated schooling site in the Tri-Cities.

The nonprofit currently uses rented space in Pasco.

CITC is considered an “open shop,” as apprentices are not members of a union. The vocational trade school is headquartered in Bellevue and operates schools in Marysville, Vancouver, Tacoma and Spokane.

Prior to this fall, apprentices who enrolled in their final year of the apprenticeship program through CITC would travel to Spokane once a month for two days of classroom and lab work to complete their training.

The new facility on Road 90, off Sandifur Parkway, shares a building with Elite Construction and a Crossfit studio. When completed in the spring, the 9,600-square-foot school will include three classrooms, three laboratories, a conference room, student and reception area and office.

“It’s exciting to be in the Tri-Cities area. There’s a lot of work and there’s a need for a trained work force,” said CITC president Halene Sigmund.

CITC intends to open the facility in time for the spring quarter, which begins March 1. It will be the nonprofit’s smallest location and the newest. The trade school has a goal of offering the fourth level of training in the new Pasco facility by next fall so that it would no longer be a hardship for apprentices to travel out of town to complete their final year.

CITC offers 10 construction apprenticeship programs, including varying degrees of electrical, carpentry, painting, heavy equipment operation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, sheet metal, plumbing and laborers. Sigmund said 1,100 apprentices are enrolled in programs across the state, with about 100 in the Tri-Cities.