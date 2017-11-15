Couple challenges community to match pledge to Meals on Wheels

Tom Seim wasn’t sure anyone would step up to match his $10,000 pledge.

The Richland man threw out the challenge in July, vowing to contribute up to $10,000 to the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program if others in the community donated the same amount.

The donations were slow in the beginning of the Seim family’s “Double our Money” challenge as the Sept. 30 deadline loomed.

“A lot of it came in at the last minute. It was literally at the 11th hour — in the last hour of the last day,” said Seim, a 70-year-old retired electronic engineer.

Seim said he’s familiar with the continual challenges Meals on Wheels faces to keep operating. He served on the board of directors for Senior Life Resources Northwest, which manages the senior meal program, from 1992 to 2016.

“There’s the perpetual need to keep it operating. Only a portion of the funds come from the state to do the Meals on Wheels. … We have to do fundraising to meet to the rest of the needs,” he said.

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is on track to prepare and serve 185,000 meals this year, nearly 12,000 more meals than in 2016.

The program operates eight local dining centers for seniors, as well as delivers meals for those who are homebound.